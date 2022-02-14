why PG&E Corporation [PCG] is a Good Choice for Investors After New Price Target of $15.96

PG&E Corporation [NYSE: PCG] stock went on a downward path that fall over -1.14% on Friday, amounting to a one-week price decrease of less than -6.79%. The company report on February 11, 2022 that Creating Our Clean Energy Future: PG&E Customers Receive 93% of Their Electricity from Greenhouse Gas-Free Resources.

Large-Scale Solar, Battery Energy Storage Helping to Build Climate-Resilient Grid.

Pacific Gas and Electric Company’s (PG&E) customers received more renewable and greenhouse gas-free electricity in 2021 than ever before. PG&E’s mix of electricity sources remains among the cleanest in the nation.

Over the last 12 months, PCG stock dropped by -4.58%. The one-year PG&E Corporation stock forecast points to a potential upside of 29.45. The average equity rating for PCG stock is currently 2.00, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

The market cap for the stock reached $22.61 billion, with 1.99 billion shares outstanding and 1.51 billion shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 15.10M shares, PCG stock reached a trading volume of 27615726 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Guru’s Opinion on PG&E Corporation [PCG]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for PCG shares is $15.96 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on PCG stock is a recommendation set at 2.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

RBC Capital Mkts have made an estimate for PG&E Corporation shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Outperform, with their previous recommendation back on August 16, 2021. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Wells Fargo raised their target price from $12 to $15.50. The new note on the price target was released on May 03, 2021, representing the official price target for PG&E Corporation stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $12, while Wells Fargo analysts kept a Equal Weight rating on PCG stock. On January 06, 2021, analysts increased their price target for PCG shares from 11 to 13.

The Average True Range (ATR) for PG&E Corporation is set at 0.43, with the Price to Sales ratio for PCG stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.10. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.07, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.14.

PCG Stock Performance Analysis:

PG&E Corporation [PCG] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -6.79. With this latest performance, PCG shares dropped by -9.99% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 23.46% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -4.58% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for PCG stock in for the last two-week period is set at 33.93, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 27.75, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 38.45 for PG&E Corporation [PCG]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 12.22, while it was recorded at 11.85 for the last single week of trading, and 10.80 for the last 200 days.

Insight into PG&E Corporation Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and PG&E Corporation [PCG] shares currently have an operating margin of +10.86 and a Gross Margin at +10.86. PG&E Corporation’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -7.06.

Return on Total Capital for PCG is now 4.21, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -2.95. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -9.98, with Return on Assets sitting at -1.30. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, PG&E Corporation [PCG] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 202.90. Additionally, PCG Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 66.99, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 39.85. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 183.33, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 60.52.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, PG&E Corporation [PCG] managed to generate an average of -$54,333 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 2.81 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.18.PG&E Corporation’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.60 and a Current Ratio set at 0.60.

PCG Stock EPS

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for PCG. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for PG&E Corporation go to 2.50%.

PG&E Corporation [PCG] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $16,620 million, or 77.10% of PCG stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of PCG stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 173,257,809, which is approximately 24.222% of the company’s market cap and around 22.20% of the total institutional ownership; CAPITAL RESEARCH GLOBAL INVESTORS, holding 160,989,260 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $1.81 billion in PCG stocks shares; and FMR LLC, currently with $1.53 billion in PCG stock with ownership of nearly -8.259% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in PG&E Corporation stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of February and at the time of the February reporting period, where 192 institutional holders increased their position in PG&E Corporation [NYSE:PCG] by around 205,665,263 shares. Additionally, 174 investors decreased positions by around 127,241,671 shares, while 107 investors held positions by with 1,143,139,260 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 1,476,046,194 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. PCG stock had 63 new institutional investments in for a total of 10,178,022 shares, while 50 institutional investors sold positions of 45,222,375 shares during the same period.