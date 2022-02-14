why Orphazyme A/S [ORPH] is a Good Choice for Investors After New Price Target of $1.00

Orphazyme A/S [NASDAQ: ORPH] jumped around 0.17 points on Friday, while shares priced at $2.21 at the close of the session, up 8.33%. The company report on February 11, 2022 that Orphazyme provides update for planned NDA resubmission for arimoclomol for the treatment of Niemann-Pick disease type C in the United States.

Orphazyme A/S stock is now -8.30% down from its year-to-date (YTD) trading value. ORPH Stock saw the intraday high of $2.63 and lowest of $2.15 per share. The company’s 52-week high price is 77.77, which means current price is +21.43% above from all time high which was touched on 01/03/22.

Compared to the average trading volume of 570.81K shares, ORPH reached a trading volume of 24918092 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Orphazyme A/S [ORPH]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for ORPH shares is $1.00 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on ORPH stock is a recommendation set at 4.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Guggenheim have made an estimate for Orphazyme A/S shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Sell, with their previous recommendation back on June 21, 2021. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, BofA Securities raised their target price from $13 to $5. The new note on the price target was released on March 30, 2021, representing the official price target for Orphazyme A/S stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $27, while Guggenheim analysts kept a Buy rating on ORPH stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Orphazyme A/S is set at 0.17, with the Price to Sales ratio for ORPH stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 37.50. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 3.03, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 1.51.

How has ORPH stock performed recently?

Orphazyme A/S [ORPH] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 16.93. With this latest performance, ORPH shares dropped by -9.80% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -57.09% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -82.11% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for ORPH stock in for the last two-week period is set at 51.96, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 61.56, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 46.42 for Orphazyme A/S [ORPH]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 2.42, while it was recorded at 2.04 for the last single week of trading, and 4.69 for the last 200 days.

Orphazyme A/S [ORPH]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Return on Total Capital for ORPH is now -148.19, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -164.77. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -188.05, with Return on Assets sitting at -126.24. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Orphazyme A/S [ORPH] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 11.40. Additionally, ORPH Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 10.23, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 8.60. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 5.43, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 4.88.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Orphazyme A/S [ORPH] managed to generate an average of -$4,491,106 per employee.Orphazyme A/S’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.80 and a Current Ratio set at 1.80.

Insider trade positions for Orphazyme A/S [ORPH]

Positions in Orphazyme A/S stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of March and at the time of the March reporting period, where 14 institutional holders increased their position in Orphazyme A/S [NASDAQ:ORPH] by around 932,010 shares. Additionally, 10 investors decreased positions by around 451,146 shares, while 4 investors held positions by with 2,857 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 1,386,013 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. ORPH stock had 8 new institutional investments in for a total of 541,123 shares, while 6 institutional investors sold positions of 397,651 shares during the same period.