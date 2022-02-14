why Exelon Corporation [EXC] is a Good Choice for Investors After New Price Target of $50.78

Exelon Corporation [NASDAQ: EXC] traded at a high on 02/11/22, posting a 0.21 gain after which it closed the day’ session at $42.13. The company report on February 11, 2022 that Local Civic Leaders Zaldwaynaka “Z” Scott and Smita Shah Named to ComEd Board of Directors.

ComEd today announced the appointments of Zaldwaynaka “Z” Scott, 63, president of Chicago State University, and Smita Shah, 48, CEO of SPAAN Tech, Inc., to its board as independent directors. They join Metropolitan Family Services President and CEO Ricardo “Ric” Estrada, who was named to the board in November 2021.

“Z and Smita are distinguished business and civic leaders from our community and have proven track records of innovation and leadership experience. We are pleased to welcome them to the ComEd board,” said Gil Quiniones, ComEd CEO. “Their respective expertise, combined with their shared passion for closing the opportunity gap for women and minorities, will serve the company well as we continue to work to create an equitable clean energy future for all communities.”.

The results of the trading session contributed to over 11076336 shares changing hands. Over the past one week, the price volatility of Exelon Corporation stands at 2.08% while the volatility over the past one month is 2.49%.

The market cap for EXC stock reached $41.13 billion, with 979.00 million shares outstanding and 975.59 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 10.29M shares, EXC reached a trading volume of 11076336 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for EXC shares is $50.78 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on EXC stock is a recommendation set at 2.10. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Barclays have made an estimate for Exelon Corporation shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Equal Weight, with their previous recommendation back on February 07, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Scotiabank dropped their target price from $55 to $44. The new note on the price target was released on February 07, 2022, representing the official price target for Exelon Corporation stock. Previously, the target price had yet another drop from $62 to $44, while Goldman kept a Neutral rating on EXC stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Exelon Corporation is set at 0.98, with the Price to Sales ratio for EXC stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.18. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.22, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 3.03.

Exelon Corporation [EXC] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -3.19. With this latest performance, EXC shares gained by 5.52% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 22.20% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 39.97% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for EXC stock in for the last two-week period is set at 57.32, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 53.57, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 58.38 for Exelon Corporation [EXC]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 40.17, while it was recorded at 42.69 for the last single week of trading, and 35.92 for the last 200 days.

Exelon Corporation [EXC]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Exelon Corporation [EXC] shares currently have an operating margin of +12.69 and a Gross Margin at +17.81. Exelon Corporation’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +5.86.

Return on Total Capital for EXC is now 5.69, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 2.92. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 6.06, with Return on Assets sitting at 1.54. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Exelon Corporation [EXC] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 124.70. Additionally, EXC Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 55.50, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 31.42. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 112.24, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 49.95.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Exelon Corporation [EXC] managed to generate an average of $60,699 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 6.20 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.26.Exelon Corporation’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.80 and a Current Ratio set at 0.90.

Earnings analysis for Exelon Corporation [EXC]

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for EXC. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Exelon Corporation go to 16.00%.

Insider trade positions for Exelon Corporation [EXC]

There are presently around $33,123 million, or 82.60% of EXC stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of EXC stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 82,111,011, which is approximately -0.193% of the company’s market cap and around 0.10% of the total institutional ownership; WELLINGTON MANAGEMENT GROUP LLP, holding 77,636,688 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $3.27 billion in EXC stocks shares; and BLACKROCK INC., currently with $3.18 billion in EXC stock with ownership of nearly -5.792% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Exelon Corporation stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of February and at the time of the February reporting period, where 515 institutional holders increased their position in Exelon Corporation [NASDAQ:EXC] by around 39,101,170 shares. Additionally, 382 investors decreased positions by around 39,207,780 shares, while 182 investors held positions by with 707,905,675 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 786,214,625 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. EXC stock had 158 new institutional investments in for a total of 5,940,558 shares, while 58 institutional investors sold positions of 5,390,291 shares during the same period.