Wall Street Analyst Resumed Southwestern Energy Company [SWN]. What else is Wall St. saying

Southwestern Energy Company [NYSE: SWN] gained 2.99% or 0.14 points to close at $4.83 with a heavy trading volume of 18340536 shares. The company report on February 8, 2022 that Southwestern Energy Expands Leading RSG Well Certification and Monitoring Program Across Entire Operations.

Positioned to become the largest producer of RSG in Haynesville.

Southwestern Energy Company (NYSE: SWN) (the “Company” or “Southwestern”) announced the expansion of its Company-wide certification and continuous monitoring of its production as responsibly sourced gas (“RSG”), building upon its previously announced program in Appalachia to include its newly acquired Haynesville position. SWN’s RSG program reflects the Company’s leading Environmental, Social and Governance (“ESG”) performance objectives and aligns with its broader corporate strategy to generate sustainable cash flow from responsible natural gas development.

It opened the trading session at $4.71, the shares rose to $4.845 and dropped to $4.69, the range by which the price of stock traded the whole day. The daily chart for SWN points out that the company has recorded 10.78% gains over the past six months. However, it is still -29.14% lower than its most recent low trading price.

If we look at the average trading volume of 24.32M shares, SWN reached to a volume of 18340536 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Southwestern Energy Company [SWN]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for SWN shares is $7.09 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on SWN stock is a recommendation set at 2.80. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Goldman have made an estimate for Southwestern Energy Company shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on January 21, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Wolfe Research dropped their target price from $7 to $6. The new note on the price target was released on December 14, 2021, representing the official price target for Southwestern Energy Company stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise from $4 to $6, while UBS kept a Neutral rating on SWN stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Southwestern Energy Company is set at 0.26, with the Price to Sales ratio for SWN stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.06. Price to Free Cash Flow for SWN in the course of the last twelve months was 595.04 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 0.20.

Trading performance analysis for SWN stock

Southwestern Energy Company [SWN] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 3.43. With this latest performance, SWN shares dropped by -4.17% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 10.78% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 11.29% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for SWN stock in for the last two-week period is set at 57.01, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 62.04, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 54.06 for Southwestern Energy Company [SWN]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 4.65, while it was recorded at 4.62 for the last single week of trading, and 4.94 for the last 200 days.

Southwestern Energy Company [SWN]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Southwestern Energy Company [SWN] shares currently have an operating margin of +0.74 and a Gross Margin at +8.32. Southwestern Energy Company’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -134.84.

Return on Total Capital for SWN is now 0.36, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -66.42. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -166.28, with Return on Assets sitting at -50.76. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Southwestern Energy Company [SWN] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 665.79. Additionally, SWN Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 86.94, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 64.13. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 657.34, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 85.84.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Southwestern Energy Company [SWN] managed to generate an average of -$3,457,778 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 6.47 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.38.Southwestern Energy Company’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.20 and a Current Ratio set at 0.20.

Southwestern Energy Company [SWN]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for SWN. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Southwestern Energy Company go to -14.60%.

An analysis of insider ownership at Southwestern Energy Company [SWN]

There are presently around $4,303 million, or 79.80% of SWN stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of SWN stocks are: BLACKROCK INC. with ownership of 155,044,357, which is approximately 53.133% of the company’s market cap and around 0.50% of the total institutional ownership; FMR LLC, holding 101,518,574 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $490.33 million in SWN stocks shares; and VANGUARD GROUP INC, currently with $412.81 million in SWN stock with ownership of nearly 4.848% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Southwestern Energy Company stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of February and at the time of the February reporting period, where 176 institutional holders increased their position in Southwestern Energy Company [NYSE:SWN] by around 323,264,892 shares. Additionally, 124 investors decreased positions by around 48,014,331 shares, while 77 investors held positions by with 519,668,681 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 890,947,904 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. SWN stock had 66 new institutional investments in for a total of 215,852,760 shares, while 39 institutional investors sold positions of 21,586,779 shares during the same period.