Wall Street Analyst Reiterated Twitter Inc. [TWTR]. What else is Wall St. saying

Twitter Inc. [NYSE: TWTR] slipped around -1.24 points on Friday, while shares priced at $35.84 at the close of the session, down -3.34%. The company report on February 11, 2022 that Twitter, Inc. Announces $2 Billion Accelerated Share Repurchase Agreements.

Twitter, Inc. (“Twitter” or the “Company”) (NYSE: TWTR) today announced it has entered into accelerated share repurchase agreements (ASRs) with Morgan Stanley & Co. LLC and Wells Fargo Bank, National Association (collectively, the “Dealers”) to repurchase $2 billion of the Company’s common stock. The ASRs were entered into pursuant to Twitter’s recently announced share repurchase program, under which approximately $2 billion of share repurchase authorization will remain available upon completion of the ASRs.

Under the ASRs, Twitter will pre-pay the $2 billion purchase price to the Dealers and will receive an initial delivery of approximately 37.8 million shares of the Company’s common stock, with any remaining shares expected to be delivered by the end of the Company’s third fiscal quarter of 2022. The final number of shares to be repurchased will be based on the volume-weighted average price of the Company’s common stock during the terms of the ASRs less a discount.

Twitter Inc. stock is now -17.08% down from its year-to-date (YTD) trading value. TWTR Stock saw the intraday high of $37.76 and lowest of $35.66 per share. The company’s 52-week high price is 80.75, which means current price is +11.83% above from all time high which was touched on 01/03/22.

Compared to the average trading volume of 19.36M shares, TWTR reached a trading volume of 23455662 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Twitter Inc. [TWTR]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for TWTR shares is $48.57 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on TWTR stock is a recommendation set at 2.70. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Wolfe Research have made an estimate for Twitter Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Peer Perform, with their previous recommendation back on February 11, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Wedbush dropped their target price from $46 to $42. The new note on the price target was released on February 11, 2022, representing the official price target for Twitter Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another drop from $85 to $50, while Susquehanna kept a Positive rating on TWTR stock. On February 11, 2022, analysts decreased their price target for TWTR shares from 80 to 46.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Twitter Inc. is set at 1.97, with the Price to Sales ratio for TWTR stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 5.84. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 3.99, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 8.96. Price to Free Cash Flow for TWTR in the course of the last twelve months was 109.57 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 4.10.

How has TWTR stock performed recently?

Twitter Inc. [TWTR] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -2.98. With this latest performance, TWTR shares dropped by -10.96% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -44.71% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -50.15% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for TWTR stock in for the last two-week period is set at 43.16, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 44.88, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 41.27 for Twitter Inc. [TWTR]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 40.19, while it was recorded at 36.55 for the last single week of trading, and 55.59 for the last 200 days.

Twitter Inc. [TWTR]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Twitter Inc. [TWTR] shares currently have an operating margin of +5.38 and a Gross Margin at +64.34. Twitter Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -4.36.

Return on Equity for this stock declined to -2.90, with Return on Assets sitting at -1.61.

Twitter Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 4.10 and a Current Ratio set at 4.10.

Insider trade positions for Twitter Inc. [TWTR]

There are presently around $23,070 million, or 81.50% of TWTR stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of TWTR stocks are: MORGAN STANLEY with ownership of 73,437,757, which is approximately -1.364% of the company’s market cap and around 0.20% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 70,095,698 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $2.51 billion in TWTR stocks shares; and BLACKROCK INC., currently with $1.86 billion in TWTR stock with ownership of nearly -0.178% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Twitter Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of February and at the time of the February reporting period, where 519 institutional holders increased their position in Twitter Inc. [NYSE:TWTR] by around 63,666,594 shares. Additionally, 443 investors decreased positions by around 41,189,504 shares, while 151 investors held positions by with 538,832,336 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 643,688,434 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. TWTR stock had 173 new institutional investments in for a total of 12,669,735 shares, while 135 institutional investors sold positions of 8,517,183 shares during the same period.