Wall Street Analyst Initiated KeyCorp [KEY]. What else is Wall St. saying

KeyCorp [NYSE: KEY] price plunged by -1.24 percent to reach at -$0.33. The company report on February 11, 2022 that Africatown Community Land Trust and Community Roots Housing Break Ground on Affordable Mixed Use Development in Central Seattle.

SEATTLE –News Direct– KeyBank.

SEATTLE, February 11, 2022 /3BL Media/ – Africatown Community Land Trust (ACLT) and Community Roots Housing (CRH) break ground today at 23rd and East Spring Street in Seattle’s Central District, marking the beginning of construction on their Africatown Plaza development.

A sum of 10986816 shares traded at recent session while its average daily volume was at 8.06M shares. KeyCorp shares reached a high of $26.915 and dropped to a low of $26.02 until finishing in the latest session at $26.22.

The one-year KEY stock forecast points to a potential upside of 7.09. The average equity rating for KEY stock is currently 2.60, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

Guru’s Opinion on KeyCorp [KEY]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for KEY shares is $28.22 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on KEY stock is a recommendation set at 2.60. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

UBS have made an estimate for KeyCorp shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on January 13, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Morgan Stanley raised their target price to Equal-Weight. The new note on the price target was released on January 11, 2022, representing the official price target for KeyCorp stock. On December 15, 2021, analysts increased their price target for KEY shares from 25 to 27.

The Average True Range (ATR) for KeyCorp is set at 0.72, with the Price to Sales ratio for KEY stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 5.66. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.58, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 2.41. Price to Free Cash Flow for KEY in the course of the last twelve months was 25.38.

KEY Stock Performance Analysis:

KeyCorp [KEY] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 0.19. With this latest performance, KEY shares dropped by -0.68% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 26.79% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 37.49% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for KEY stock in for the last two-week period is set at 57.79, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 56.15, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 58.27 for KeyCorp [KEY]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 24.55, while it was recorded at 26.57 for the last single week of trading, and 22.40 for the last 200 days.

Insight into KeyCorp Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and KeyCorp [KEY] shares currently have an operating margin of +43.04. KeyCorp’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +34.55.

Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 14.76, with Return on Assets sitting at 1.46.

KEY Stock EPS

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for KEY. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for KeyCorp go to -1.92%.

KeyCorp [KEY] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $20,058 million, or 85.40% of KEY stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of KEY stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 112,739,807, which is approximately 0.324% of the company’s market cap and around 0.10% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 83,634,140 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $2.19 billion in KEY stocks shares; and CAPITAL INTERNATIONAL INVESTORS, currently with $2.01 billion in KEY stock with ownership of nearly 7.429% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in KeyCorp stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of January and at the time of the January reporting period, where 390 institutional holders increased their position in KeyCorp [NYSE:KEY] by around 48,048,938 shares. Additionally, 322 investors decreased positions by around 51,077,206 shares, while 151 investors held positions by with 665,847,249 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 764,973,393 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. KEY stock had 107 new institutional investments in for a total of 3,009,351 shares, while 44 institutional investors sold positions of 6,821,906 shares during the same period.