Wall Street Analyst Initiated Bakkt Holdings Inc. [BKKT]. What else is Wall St. saying

Bakkt Holdings Inc. [NYSE: BKKT] price plunged by -1.22 percent to reach at -$0.09. The company report on February 3, 2022 that Bakkt Provides Details on Certain Preliminary Financial Results for Fourth Quarter 2021.

Bakkt Holdings, Inc. (“Bakkt”) (NYSE: BKKT) announced today details on certain preliminary financial results for fourth quarter 2021, which reflect, among other things, certain impacts of its business combination with VPC Impact Acquisition Holdings (VIH) that closed on October 15, 2021.

Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE: ICE) (“ICE”) announced today that its fourth quarter results will include an estimated ($92 million)1 loss on its equity method investment associated with its initial 68% non-controlling investment in Bakkt for the post-business combination period from October 15 – December 31, 2021. In order to provide additional context, Bakkt expects a pre-tax loss of approximately ($150 – $155 million) for the post-business combination period. These preliminary results include certain significant items related to the business combination, which are largely non-cash, and include:.

A sum of 18514846 shares traded at recent session while its average daily volume was at 9.45M shares. Bakkt Holdings Inc. shares reached a high of $7.85 and dropped to a low of $6.98 until finishing in the latest session at $7.29.

The one-year BKKT stock forecast points to a potential upside of 46.0. The average equity rating for BKKT stock is currently 3.00, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

Guru’s Opinion on Bakkt Holdings Inc. [BKKT]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for BKKT shares is $13.50 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on BKKT stock is a recommendation set at 3.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Jefferies have made an estimate for Bakkt Holdings Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Hold, with their previous recommendation back on November 11, 2021.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Bakkt Holdings Inc. is set at 0.91, with the Price to Sales ratio for BKKT stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 55.47. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.14, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.00.

BKKT Stock Performance Analysis:

Bakkt Holdings Inc. [BKKT] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 68.36. With this latest performance, BKKT shares gained by 20.50% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -26.59% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -60.05% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for BKKT stock in for the last two-week period is set at 57.44, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 68.90, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 50.19 for Bakkt Holdings Inc. [BKKT]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 7.95, while it was recorded at 6.81 for the last single week of trading, and 11.50 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Bakkt Holdings Inc. Fundamentals:

Bakkt Holdings Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.10 and a Current Ratio set at 0.10.

Bakkt Holdings Inc. [BKKT] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $122 million, or 34.00% of BKKT stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of BKKT stocks are: INVESCO LTD. with ownership of 3,493,439, which is approximately -3.003% of the company’s market cap and around 7.70% of the total institutional ownership; AZORA CAPITAL LP, holding 1,732,577 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $12.63 million in BKKT stocks shares; and TOROSO INVESTMENTS, LLC, currently with $8.9 million in BKKT stock with ownership of nearly 3.199% of the company’s market capitalization.

60 institutional holders increased their position in Bakkt Holdings Inc. [NYSE:BKKT] by around 8,833,340 shares. Additionally, 27 investors decreased positions by around 5,743,250 shares, while 7 investors held positions by with 2,172,091 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 16,748,681 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. BKKT stock had 39 new institutional investments in for a total of 6,803,055 shares, while 18 institutional investors sold positions of 1,804,776 shares during the same period.