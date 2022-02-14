Wall Street Analyst Downgrade PayPal Holdings Inc. [PYPL]. What else is Wall St. saying

PayPal Holdings Inc. [NASDAQ: PYPL] slipped around -3.73 points on Friday, while shares priced at $115.29 at the close of the session, down -3.13%. The company report on February 1, 2022 that PayPal Reports Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2021 Results.

PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: PYPL) today announced its fourth quarter and full year 2021 results for the period ended December 31, 2021. The earnings release and related materials discussing these results can be found on its investor relations website at https://investor.pypl.com/financials/quarterly-results/default.aspx.

PayPal Holdings, Inc. will host a conference call to discuss these results at 2:00 p.m. Pacific time (5:00 p.m. Eastern time) today. A live webcast of the conference call will be available at https://investor.pypl.com. In addition, an archive of the webcast will be accessible for 90 days through the same link.

PayPal Holdings Inc. stock is now -38.86% down from its year-to-date (YTD) trading value. PYPL Stock saw the intraday high of $120.89 and lowest of $114.73 per share. The company’s 52-week high price is 310.16, which means current price is +0.49% above from all time high which was touched on 01/04/22.

Compared to the average trading volume of 18.73M shares, PYPL reached a trading volume of 24345664 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about PayPal Holdings Inc. [PYPL]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for PYPL shares is $189.32 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on PYPL stock is a recommendation set at 1.90. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

DZ Bank have made an estimate for PayPal Holdings Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Hold, with their previous recommendation back on February 03, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Wolfe Research dropped their target price from $230 to $160. The new note on the price target was released on February 02, 2022, representing the official price target for PayPal Holdings Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another drop from $220 to $170, while Wedbush kept a Outperform rating on PYPL stock. On February 02, 2022, analysts decreased their price target for PYPL shares from 263 to 218.

The Average True Range (ATR) for PayPal Holdings Inc. is set at 8.89, with the Price to Sales ratio for PYPL stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 5.47. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 6.23, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 7.90. Price to Free Cash Flow for PYPL in the course of the last twelve months was 25.53 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.20.

How has PYPL stock performed recently?

PayPal Holdings Inc. [PYPL] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -8.56. With this latest performance, PYPL shares dropped by -38.41% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -58.06% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -61.36% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for PYPL stock in for the last two-week period is set at 24.00, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 21.44, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 26.21 for PayPal Holdings Inc. [PYPL]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 173.18, while it was recorded at 119.78 for the last single week of trading, and 240.17 for the last 200 days.

PayPal Holdings Inc. [PYPL]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and PayPal Holdings Inc. [PYPL] shares currently have an operating margin of +17.66 and a Gross Margin at +47.38. PayPal Holdings Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +16.31.

Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 19.97, with Return on Assets sitting at 5.70.

PayPal Holdings Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.20 and a Current Ratio set at 1.20.

Earnings analysis for PayPal Holdings Inc. [PYPL]

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for PYPL. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for PayPal Holdings Inc. go to 18.60%.

Insider trade positions for PayPal Holdings Inc. [PYPL]

There are presently around $106,496 million, or 82.50% of PYPL stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of PYPL stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 93,894,135, which is approximately 0.634% of the company’s market cap and around 0.10% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 75,987,482 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $8.76 billion in PYPL stocks shares; and STATE STREET CORP, currently with $5.21 billion in PYPL stock with ownership of nearly 0.118% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in PayPal Holdings Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of February and at the time of the February reporting period, where 1,426 institutional holders increased their position in PayPal Holdings Inc. [NASDAQ:PYPL] by around 56,210,575 shares. Additionally, 1,116 investors decreased positions by around 69,635,330 shares, while 238 investors held positions by with 797,873,285 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 923,719,190 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. PYPL stock had 252 new institutional investments in for a total of 9,646,733 shares, while 248 institutional investors sold positions of 11,062,707 shares during the same period.