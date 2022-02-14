Vinco Ventures Inc. [BBIG] Is Currently -4.44 below its 200 Period Moving Avg: What Does This Mean?

Vinco Ventures Inc. [NASDAQ: BBIG] traded at a low on 02/11/22, posting a -4.44 loss after which it closed the day’ session at $3.23. The company report on February 10, 2022 that Shaquille O’Neal’s Big Game Weekend Party Joins with Lomotif for Worldwide Exclusive Live Stream.

Lomotif to Stream “Shaq’s Fun House Presented by FTX” Live on LoMoTV, Utilizing Blended Media Cross Platform Distribution Strategy to Stream on TikTok, Instagram, YouTube, Twitch and other top Video Platforms.

LoMoTV Live Stream to be Featured on YouTube and Twitch Through its Exclusive Distribution with Insomniac.

The results of the trading session contributed to over 29658763 shares changing hands. Over the past one week, the price volatility of Vinco Ventures Inc. stands at 12.57% while the volatility over the past one month is 17.31%.

The market cap for BBIG stock reached $328.81 million, with 136.48 million shares outstanding and 123.48 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 33.88M shares, BBIG reached a trading volume of 29658763 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Vinco Ventures Inc. [BBIG]?

The Average True Range (ATR) for Vinco Ventures Inc. is set at 0.47, with the Price to Sales ratio for BBIG stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 38.68.

How has BBIG stock performed recently?

Vinco Ventures Inc. [BBIG] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 1.89. With this latest performance, BBIG shares gained by 12.15% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 11.76% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -12.94% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for BBIG stock in for the last two-week period is set at 50.21, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 49.88, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 49.69 for Vinco Ventures Inc. [BBIG]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 3.02, while it was recorded at 3.25 for the last single week of trading, and 4.17 for the last 200 days.

Vinco Ventures Inc. [BBIG]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Vinco Ventures Inc. [BBIG] shares currently have an operating margin of -50.07 and a Gross Margin at +27.74. Vinco Ventures Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -36.45.

Return on Total Capital for BBIG is now -43.87, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -38.88. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -49.62, with Return on Assets sitting at -22.28. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Vinco Ventures Inc. [BBIG] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 52.45. Additionally, BBIG Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 34.40, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 28.85. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 20.89, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 13.70.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Vinco Ventures Inc. [BBIG] managed to generate an average of -$338,395 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 8.14 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.61.Vinco Ventures Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 4.70 and a Current Ratio set at 4.70.

Insider trade positions for Vinco Ventures Inc. [BBIG]

There are presently around $73 million, or 13.40% of BBIG stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of BBIG stocks are: HUDSON BAY CAPITAL MANAGEMENT LP with ownership of 8,809,940, which is approximately 4636.68% of the company’s market cap and around 0.30% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 2,508,513 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $8.1 million in BBIG stocks shares; and BLACKROCK INC., currently with $7.28 million in BBIG stock with ownership of nearly 170.368% of the company’s market capitalization.

51 institutional holders increased their position in Vinco Ventures Inc. [NASDAQ:BBIG] by around 18,424,958 shares. Additionally, 26 investors decreased positions by around 1,061,255 shares, while 4 investors held positions by with 3,188,588 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 22,674,801 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. BBIG stock had 28 new institutional investments in for a total of 3,918,082 shares, while 14 institutional investors sold positions of 619,822 shares during the same period.