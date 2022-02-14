Tonix Pharmaceuticals Holding Corp. [TNXP] moved down -4.77: Why It’s Important

Tonix Pharmaceuticals Holding Corp. [NASDAQ: TNXP] slipped around -0.01 points on Friday, while shares priced at $0.21 at the close of the session, down -4.77%. The company report on February 11, 2022 that New to The Street / Newsmax TV Announces Eight Interviews for this Week’s TV Broadcast, February 13, 2022, airing at 10-11 AM ET.

Tonix Pharmaceuticals Holding Corp. stock is now -41.38% down from its year-to-date (YTD) trading value. TNXP Stock saw the intraday high of $0.2269 and lowest of $0.206 per share. The company’s 52-week high price is 2.12, which means current price is +4.64% above from all time high which was touched on 01/04/22.

Compared to the average trading volume of 18.43M shares, TNXP reached a trading volume of 23255710 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Tonix Pharmaceuticals Holding Corp. [TNXP]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for TNXP shares is $2.62 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on TNXP stock is a recommendation set at 2.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

ROTH Capital have made an estimate for Tonix Pharmaceuticals Holding Corp. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on April 18, 2019. The new note on the price target was released on August 18, 2017, representing the official price target for Tonix Pharmaceuticals Holding Corp. stock. On February 17, 2016, analysts decreased their price target for TNXP shares from 18 to 10.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Tonix Pharmaceuticals Holding Corp. is set at 0.02 The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.38, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.35.

How has TNXP stock performed recently?

Tonix Pharmaceuticals Holding Corp. [TNXP] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -3.90. With this latest performance, TNXP shares dropped by -31.92% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -69.16% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -88.48% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for TNXP stock in for the last two-week period is set at 31.16, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 31.66, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 31.66 for Tonix Pharmaceuticals Holding Corp. [TNXP]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 0.3245, while it was recorded at 0.2199 for the last single week of trading, and 0.6929 for the last 200 days.

Tonix Pharmaceuticals Holding Corp. [TNXP]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Return on Total Capital for TNXP is now -102.32, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -103.21. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -103.98, with Return on Assets sitting at -89.52. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Tonix Pharmaceuticals Holding Corp. [TNXP] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 1.50. Additionally, TNXP Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 1.47, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 1.34. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 0.82, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 0.80.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Tonix Pharmaceuticals Holding Corp. [TNXP] managed to generate an average of -$2,968,412 per employee.Tonix Pharmaceuticals Holding Corp.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 16.20 and a Current Ratio set at 16.20.

Insider trade positions for Tonix Pharmaceuticals Holding Corp. [TNXP]

There are presently around $20 million, or 18.30% of TNXP stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of TNXP stocks are: BLACKROCK INC. with ownership of 30,631,558, which is approximately 12.115% of the company’s market cap and around 0.06% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 16,006,620 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $3.36 million in TNXP stocks shares; and RENAISSANCE TECHNOLOGIES LLC, currently with $2.25 million in TNXP stock with ownership of nearly 77.189% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Tonix Pharmaceuticals Holding Corp. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of March and at the time of the March reporting period, where 40 institutional holders increased their position in Tonix Pharmaceuticals Holding Corp. [NASDAQ:TNXP] by around 21,245,778 shares. Additionally, 30 investors decreased positions by around 2,917,235 shares, while 27 investors held positions by with 71,008,336 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 95,171,349 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. TNXP stock had 11 new institutional investments in for a total of 1,307,199 shares, while 10 institutional investors sold positions of 963,678 shares during the same period.