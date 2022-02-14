The Walt Disney Company [DIS] stock Reiterated by JP Morgan analyst, price target now $200

The Walt Disney Company [NYSE: DIS] plunged by -$2.69 during the normal trading session on Friday and reaching a high of $154.69 during the day while it closed the day at $149.47. The company report on February 9, 2022 that The Walt Disney Company Reports First Quarter Earnings for Fiscal 2022.

The Walt Disney Company (NYSE: DIS) today reported earnings for its first fiscal quarter ended January 1, 2022. Diluted earnings per share (EPS) from continuing operations for the quarter increased to $0.63 from $0.02 in the prior-year quarter. Excluding certain items(1), diluted EPS for the quarter increased to $1.06 from $0.32 in the prior-year quarter.

“We’ve had a very strong start to the fiscal year, with a significant rise in earnings per share, record revenue and operating income at our domestic parks and resorts, the launch of a new franchise with Encanto, and a significant increase in total subscriptions across our streaming portfolio to 196.4 million, including 11.8 million Disney+ subscribers added in the first quarter,” said Bob Chapek, Chief Executive Officer, The Walt Disney Company. “This marks the final year of The Walt Disney Company’s first century, and performance like this coupled with our unmatched collection of assets and platforms, creative capabilities, and unique place in the culture give me great confidence we will continue to define entertainment for the next 100 years.”.

The Walt Disney Company stock has also gained 5.25% of its value over the past 7 days. However, DIS stock has declined by -7.80% in the 3 months of the year. Over the past six months meanwhile, it has lost -17.46% and lost -3.50% year-on date.

The market cap for DIS stock reached $277.03 billion, with 1.82 billion shares outstanding and 1.82 billion shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 14.55M shares, DIS reached a trading volume of 17944330 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about The Walt Disney Company [DIS]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for DIS shares is $191.28 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on DIS stock is a recommendation set at 2.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

JP Morgan have made an estimate for The Walt Disney Company shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Overweight, with their previous recommendation back on February 10, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Guggenheim raised their target price from $165 to $172. The new note on the price target was released on February 10, 2022, representing the official price target for The Walt Disney Company stock. Previously, the target price had yet another drop from $200 to $190, while Evercore ISI kept a Outperform rating on DIS stock. On February 10, 2022, analysts increased their price target for DIS shares from 165 to 175.

The Average True Range (ATR) for The Walt Disney Company is set at 4.72, with the Price to Sales ratio for DIS stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 3.80. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 3.03, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 7.79. Price to Free Cash Flow for DIS in the course of the last twelve months was 186.80 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.10.

DIS stock trade performance evaluation

The Walt Disney Company [DIS] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 5.25. With this latest performance, DIS shares dropped by -5.28% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -17.46% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -20.35% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for DIS stock in for the last two-week period is set at 55.07, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 60.23, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 51.70 for The Walt Disney Company [DIS]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 149.10, while it was recorded at 146.77 for the last single week of trading, and 168.16 for the last 200 days.

The Walt Disney Company [DIS]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

The Walt Disney Company’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.10 and a Current Ratio set at 1.10.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for The Walt Disney Company [DIS] stock

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for DIS. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for The Walt Disney Company go to 43.17%.

The Walt Disney Company [DIS]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $176,092 million, or 66.30% of DIS stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of DIS stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 137,572,834, which is approximately 0.663% of the company’s market cap and around 0.10% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 116,787,053 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $17.46 billion in DIS stocks shares; and STATE STREET CORP, currently with $10.75 billion in DIS stock with ownership of nearly 0.034% of the company’s market capitalization.

1,809 institutional holders increased their position in The Walt Disney Company [NYSE:DIS] by around 60,989,410 shares. Additionally, 1,211 investors decreased positions by around 52,399,305 shares, while 320 investors held positions by with 1,064,720,587 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 1,178,109,302 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. DIS stock had 265 new institutional investments in for a total of 7,504,892 shares, while 133 institutional investors sold positions of 3,779,961 shares during the same period.