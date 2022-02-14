Susquehanna slashes price target on Plug Power Inc. [PLUG] – find out why.

Plug Power Inc. [NASDAQ: PLUG] plunged by -$0.98 during the normal trading session on Friday and reaching a high of $22.74 during the day while it closed the day at $21.29. The company report on January 10, 2022 that Plug Power to Provide Annual Business Update on January 19, 2022.

Plug Power Inc. (NASDAQ:PLUG), a leading provider of turnkey hydrogen solutions for the global green hydrogen economy, today announced the access details for its January 19, 2022 business update conference call.

Join the call:Date: January 19, 2022Time: 10:00 am ETParticipant Dial-In: 877-405-1239 / 201-389-0851Direct webcast: https://event.webcasts.com/starthere.jsp?ei=1523070&tp_key=f790d3a776.

Plug Power Inc. stock has also loss -0.65% of its value over the past 7 days. However, PLUG stock has declined by -50.99% in the 3 months of the year. Over the past six months meanwhile, it has lost -14.81% and lost -24.58% year-on date.

The market cap for PLUG stock reached $12.84 billion, with 574.52 million shares outstanding and 517.57 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 20.21M shares, PLUG reached a trading volume of 17270103 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Plug Power Inc. [PLUG]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for PLUG shares is $43.67 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on PLUG stock is a recommendation set at 2.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Susquehanna have made an estimate for Plug Power Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Positive, with their previous recommendation back on January 26, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Truist dropped their target price from $44 to $27. The new note on the price target was released on January 24, 2022, representing the official price target for Plug Power Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $40, while KeyBanc Capital Markets analysts kept a Overweight rating on PLUG stock. On November 10, 2021, analysts increased their price target for PLUG shares from 42 to 46.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Plug Power Inc. is set at 1.67, with the Price to Sales ratio for PLUG stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 29.78. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 2.60, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 6.84.

PLUG stock trade performance evaluation

Plug Power Inc. [PLUG] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -0.65. With this latest performance, PLUG shares dropped by -13.63% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -14.81% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -66.31% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for PLUG stock in for the last two-week period is set at 41.94, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 44.47, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 40.57 for Plug Power Inc. [PLUG]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 26.26, while it was recorded at 22.00 for the last single week of trading, and 29.13 for the last 200 days.

Plug Power Inc. [PLUG]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Plug Power Inc. [PLUG] shares currently have an operating margin of -57.73 and a Gross Margin at -22.75. Plug Power Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -194.53.

Return on Total Capital for PLUG is now -13.10, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -46.71. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -74.39, with Return on Assets sitting at -39.45. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Plug Power Inc. [PLUG] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 38.31. Additionally, PLUG Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 27.70, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 24.96. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 33.31, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 24.08.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Plug Power Inc. [PLUG] managed to generate an average of -$463,934 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 6.64 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.20.Plug Power Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 16.90 and a Current Ratio set at 17.70.

Plug Power Inc. [PLUG]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $6,295 million, or 53.20% of PLUG stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of PLUG stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 49,409,667, which is approximately 0.627% of the company’s market cap and around 0.70% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 48,032,562 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $1.02 billion in PLUG stocks shares; and ALLIANZ ASSET MANAGEMENT GMBH, currently with $481.87 million in PLUG stock with ownership of nearly 29.303% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Plug Power Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of March and at the time of the March reporting period, where 312 institutional holders increased their position in Plug Power Inc. [NASDAQ:PLUG] by around 38,934,984 shares. Additionally, 239 investors decreased positions by around 30,886,230 shares, while 100 investors held positions by with 225,874,268 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 295,695,482 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. PLUG stock had 106 new institutional investments in for a total of 16,256,151 shares, while 77 institutional investors sold positions of 5,384,094 shares during the same period.