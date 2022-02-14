Susquehanna lifts Bloom Energy Corporation [BE] price estimate. Who else is bullish?

Bloom Energy Corporation [NYSE: BE] gained 8.97% on the last trading session, reaching $16.88 price per share at the time. The company report on February 10, 2022 that Bloom Energy Announces Fourth Quarter 2021 and Full Year 2021 Financial Results and Updates Long-term Growth Prospects.

Bloom Energy Corporation (NYSE: BE) today announced financial results for its fourth quarter ended December 31, 2021.

Bloom Energy Corporation represents 174.27 million in outstanding shares, while the company has a total market value of $2.72 billion with the latest information. BE stock price has been found in the range of $16.3775 to $18.207.

If compared to the average trading volume of 3.18M shares, BE reached a trading volume of 11653244 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Bloom Energy Corporation [BE]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for BE shares is $27.40 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on BE stock is a recommendation set at 2.50. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Susquehanna have made an estimate for Bloom Energy Corporation shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on January 26, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Truist dropped their target price from $33 to $20. The new note on the price target was released on January 24, 2022, representing the official price target for Bloom Energy Corporation stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $30, while KeyBanc Capital Markets analysts kept a Overweight rating on BE stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Bloom Energy Corporation is set at 1.31, with the Price to Sales ratio for BE stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 3.09.

Trading performance analysis for BE stock

Bloom Energy Corporation [BE] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 18.46. With this latest performance, BE shares dropped by -11.99% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -20.53% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -58.26% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for BE stock in for the last two-week period is set at 51.00, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 60.32, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 46.04 for Bloom Energy Corporation [BE]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 19.28, while it was recorded at 15.53 for the last single week of trading, and 22.43 for the last 200 days.

Bloom Energy Corporation [BE]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Bloom Energy Corporation’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.10 and a Current Ratio set at 1.70.

An analysis of insider ownership at Bloom Energy Corporation [BE]

There are presently around $1,874 million, or 77.40% of BE stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of BE stocks are: AMERIPRISE FINANCIAL INC with ownership of 20,427,550, which is approximately -2.4% of the company’s market cap and around 0.80% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 15,640,711 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $264.01 million in BE stocks shares; and VANGUARD GROUP INC, currently with $207.24 million in BE stock with ownership of nearly 2.506% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Bloom Energy Corporation stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of February and at the time of the February reporting period, where 151 institutional holders increased their position in Bloom Energy Corporation [NYSE:BE] by around 15,580,731 shares. Additionally, 114 investors decreased positions by around 7,108,465 shares, while 60 investors held positions by with 88,324,733 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 111,013,929 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. BE stock had 55 new institutional investments in for a total of 5,071,231 shares, while 36 institutional investors sold positions of 1,437,187 shares during the same period.