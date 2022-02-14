Sundial Growers Inc. [SNDL] Stock trading around $0.66 per share: What’s Next?

Sundial Growers Inc. [NASDAQ: SNDL] gained 18.54% on the last trading session, reaching $0.66 price per share at the time. The company report on February 8, 2022 that Sundial Granted a 180-Day Extension by Nasdaq to Regain Compliance with Minimum Bid Rule.

Sundial Growers Inc. (Nasdaq: SNDL) (“Sundial” or the “Company”) today announced that it has received an extension of 180 calendar days to regain compliance with Nasdaq’s minimum bid price requirement.

As previously reported, the Company was notified by Nasdaq on August 9, 2021 that the bid price for its common shares was not in compliance with the Nasdaq minimum bid price requirement. At that time, the Company was required to regain compliance by February 7, 2022. The extension will allow the Company to regain compliance if the bid price for the Company’s common shares closes at or above US$1.00 per share for a minimum of 10 consecutive trading days before August 8, 2022.

Sundial Growers Inc. represents 2.05 billion in outstanding shares, while the company has a total market value of $1.15 billion with the latest information. SNDL stock price has been found in the range of $0.555 to $0.6666.

If compared to the average trading volume of 105.76M shares, SNDL reached a trading volume of 243032527 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Sundial Growers Inc. [SNDL]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for SNDL shares is $0.79 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on SNDL stock is a recommendation set at 3.20. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Canaccord Genuity have made an estimate for Sundial Growers Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Sell, with their previous recommendation back on March 19, 2021. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Cantor Fitzgerald raised their target price to Neutral. The new note on the price target was released on March 10, 2021, representing the official price target for Sundial Growers Inc. stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Sundial Growers Inc. is set at 0.05, with the Price to Sales ratio for SNDL stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 30.90. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.25, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.34.

Trading performance analysis for SNDL stock

Sundial Growers Inc. [SNDL] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 25.08. With this latest performance, SNDL shares gained by 14.25% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -11.61% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -68.13% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for SNDL stock in for the last two-week period is set at 67.68, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 76.11, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 61.59 for Sundial Growers Inc. [SNDL]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 0.5622, while it was recorded at 0.5596 for the last single week of trading, and 0.7316 for the last 200 days.

Sundial Growers Inc. [SNDL]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Sundial Growers Inc. [SNDL] shares currently have an operating margin of -175.37 and a Gross Margin at -101.17. Sundial Growers Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -338.25.

Return on Total Capital for SNDL is now -29.85, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -79.09. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -81.90, with Return on Assets sitting at -49.18. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Sundial Growers Inc. [SNDL] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 0.54. Additionally, SNDL Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 0.54, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 0.49. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 0.39, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 0.39.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Sundial Growers Inc. [SNDL] managed to generate an average of -$389,909 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 2.69 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.15.Sundial Growers Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 12.80 and a Current Ratio set at 13.40.

An analysis of insider ownership at Sundial Growers Inc. [SNDL]

There are presently around $51 million, or 5.40% of SNDL stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of SNDL stocks are: SUSQUEHANNA INTERNATIONAL GROUP, LLP with ownership of 21,843,357, which is approximately -2.967% of the company’s market cap and around 0.54% of the total institutional ownership; MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL INVESTMENTS CO., LTD., holding 16,050,417 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $10.64 million in SNDL stocks shares; and TWO SIGMA INVESTMENTS, LP, currently with $10.2 million in SNDL stock with ownership of nearly 124.578% of the company’s market capitalization.

58 institutional holders increased their position in Sundial Growers Inc. [NASDAQ:SNDL] by around 14,432,233 shares. Additionally, 72 investors decreased positions by around 24,021,827 shares, while 51 investors held positions by with 38,062,361 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 76,516,421 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. SNDL stock had 23 new institutional investments in for a total of 2,442,252 shares, while 38 institutional investors sold positions of 7,130,573 shares during the same period.