Societe Generale lifts Bank of America Corporation [BAC] price estimate. Who else is bullish?

Bank of America Corporation [NYSE: BAC] loss -2.30% or -1.13 points to close at $47.92 with a heavy trading volume of 60953849 shares. The company report on February 10, 2022 that Bank of America Awards $1 Million to Motown Museum.

Funding will support Motown Museum’s expansion as campaign gains momentum in 2022.

Motown Museum today announced a $1 million grant from Bank of America to further its innovative programming and expansion campaign. Motown Museum Chairwoman and CEO Robin Terry made the announcement.

It opened the trading session at $48.63, the shares rose to $49.44 and dropped to $47.50, the range by which the price of stock traded the whole day. The daily chart for BAC points out that the company has recorded 15.11% gains over the past six months. However, it is still -47.22% lower than its most recent low trading price.

If we look at the average trading volume of 51.17M shares, BAC reached to a volume of 60953849 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Bank of America Corporation [BAC]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for BAC shares is $51.73 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on BAC stock is a recommendation set at 2.40. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Societe Generale have made an estimate for Bank of America Corporation shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Hold, with their previous recommendation back on January 05, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, UBS raised their target price to Buy. The new note on the price target was released on December 10, 2021, representing the official price target for Bank of America Corporation stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $42, while Robert W. Baird analysts kept a Underperform rating on BAC stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Bank of America Corporation is set at 1.35, with the Price to Sales ratio for BAC stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 8.42. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.62, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 104.77.

Trading performance analysis for BAC stock

Bank of America Corporation [BAC] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -0.75. With this latest performance, BAC shares dropped by -1.92% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 15.11% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 43.60% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for BAC stock in for the last two-week period is set at 54.96, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 53.90, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 54.87 for Bank of America Corporation [BAC]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 46.04, while it was recorded at 48.83 for the last single week of trading, and 43.29 for the last 200 days.

Bank of America Corporation [BAC]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Bank of America Corporation [BAC] shares currently have an operating margin of +36.20. Bank of America Corporation’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +34.07.

Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 11.78, with Return on Assets sitting at 1.07.

Bank of America Corporation [BAC]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for BAC. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Bank of America Corporation go to 23.89%.

An analysis of insider ownership at Bank of America Corporation [BAC]

There are presently around $274,489 million, or 72.80% of BAC stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of BAC stocks are: BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC with ownership of 1,010,100,606, which is approximately 0% of the company’s market cap and around 0.10% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 614,828,574 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $29.46 billion in BAC stocks shares; and BLACKROCK INC., currently with $23.63 billion in BAC stock with ownership of nearly -1.884% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Bank of America Corporation stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of January and at the time of the January reporting period, where 1,303 institutional holders increased their position in Bank of America Corporation [NYSE:BAC] by around 123,683,129 shares. Additionally, 1,094 investors decreased positions by around 276,416,265 shares, while 340 investors held positions by with 5,327,971,058 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 5,728,070,452 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. BAC stock had 248 new institutional investments in for a total of 25,426,848 shares, while 95 institutional investors sold positions of 25,738,515 shares during the same period.