Schlumberger Limited [SLB] moved up 3.70: Why It’s Important

Schlumberger Limited [NYSE: SLB] surged by $1.45 during the normal trading session on Friday and reaching a high of $40.74 during the day while it closed the day at $40.62. The company report on January 31, 2022 that CleanTech Acquisition Corp. Files Registration Statement on Form S-4 as Part of Proposed Business Combination with Nauticus Robotics, Inc. a Developer of AI Software to Power its Ocean-Going Robot Fleets and Services.

CleanTech Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ: CLAQ) (“CLAQ”), a publicly traded special purpose acquisition company, today announced that it has filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission a registration statement on Form S-4. The filing includes a preliminary proxy statement/prospectus in connection with CLAQ’s proposed business combination with Nauticus Robotics, Inc. (“Nauticus” or the “Company”), a Houston-area developer of surface and subsea robots, cloud software, and associated services.

CLAQ and Nauticus recently entered into a definitive merger agreement, which they jointly announced on December 17, 2021. The transaction reflects a pro forma equity value of the combined company of approximately $561 million, assuming no redemptions. A fully committed PIPE of approximately $73 million in equity and convertible notes is anchored by Schlumberger (NYSE: SLB), Transocean (NYSE: RIG), AeroVironment (NASDAQ: AVAV), Material Impact and a large private university endowment, representing sufficient capital to meet the minimum cash required to close the transaction and to fully fund Nauticus’ business plan until 2026.

Schlumberger Limited stock has also gained 5.48% of its value over the past 7 days. However, SLB stock has inclined by 23.92% in the 3 months of the year. Over the past six months meanwhile, it has gained 43.28% and gained 35.63% year-on date.

The market cap for SLB stock reached $54.97 billion, with 1.40 billion shares outstanding and 1.40 billion shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 13.22M shares, SLB reached a trading volume of 15489721 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Schlumberger Limited [SLB]:

Exane BNP Paribas have made an estimate for Schlumberger Limited shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Outperform, with their previous recommendation back on January 26, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Stephens raised their target price from $40 to $45. The new note on the price target was released on January 24, 2022, representing the official price target for Schlumberger Limited stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise from $42 to $45, while RBC Capital Mkts kept a Outperform rating on SLB stock. On January 24, 2022, analysts increased their price target for SLB shares from 40 to 43.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Schlumberger Limited is set at 1.53, with the Price to Sales ratio for SLB stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 2.40. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 3.80, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 2.32. Price to Free Cash Flow for SLB in the course of the last twelve months was 19.56 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 0.90.

SLB stock trade performance evaluation

Schlumberger Limited [SLB] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 5.48. With this latest performance, SLB shares gained by 11.44% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 43.28% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 51.74% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for SLB stock in for the last two-week period is set at 66.09, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 66.02, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 65.58 for Schlumberger Limited [SLB]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 34.21, while it was recorded at 39.67 for the last single week of trading, and 31.68 for the last 200 days.

Schlumberger Limited [SLB]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Schlumberger Limited [SLB] shares currently have an operating margin of +13.93 and a Gross Margin at +17.82. Schlumberger Limited’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +8.20.

Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 13.89, with Return on Assets sitting at 4.48.

Schlumberger Limited’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.90 and a Current Ratio set at 1.20.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for Schlumberger Limited [SLB] stock

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for SLB. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Schlumberger Limited go to 48.55%.

Schlumberger Limited [SLB]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $44,019 million, or 77.30% of SLB stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of SLB stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 120,080,802, which is approximately 0.024% of the company’s market cap and around 0.20% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 111,487,119 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $4.53 billion in SLB stocks shares; and STATE STREET CORP, currently with $3.7 billion in SLB stock with ownership of nearly 5.435% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Schlumberger Limited stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of January and at the time of the January reporting period, where 522 institutional holders increased their position in Schlumberger Limited [NYSE:SLB] by around 71,096,783 shares. Additionally, 546 investors decreased positions by around 68,077,703 shares, while 193 investors held positions by with 944,498,222 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 1,083,672,708 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. SLB stock had 139 new institutional investments in for a total of 6,301,228 shares, while 108 institutional investors sold positions of 7,392,859 shares during the same period.