Phunware Inc. [PHUN] Revenue clocked in at $7.30 million, up 27.00% YTD: What’s Next?

Phunware Inc. [NASDAQ: PHUN] closed the trading session at $3.34 on 02/11/22. The day’s price range saw the stock hit a low of $3.20, while the highest price level was $3.7296. The company report on February 7, 2022 that Phunware Announces Strategic Political Partnership with Campaign Nucleus.

Phunware, Inc. (NASDAQ: PHUN), a fully-integrated enterprise cloud platform for mobile that provides products, solutions, data and services for brands worldwide, announced today a strategic political partnership with Campaign Nucleus to enhance its Smart Advocacy Solution on mobile and to further extend its capabilities in support of tech-enabled politics.

Campaign Nucleus, founded by Brad Parscale, provides an AI-based digital platform that provides center-right candidates, organizations and corporations a centralized ecosystem to not only curate actionable data, but also build political movements through accountability, analysis and action. Phunware plans to integrate these capabilities into its Smart Advocacy Solution to support not only politicians and advocacy groups, but also third-party platforms that want to personalize political content delivery and engagement.

The stocks have a year to date performance of 27.00 percent and weekly performance of 31.50 percent. The stock has been moved at 263.00 percent over the last six months. The stock has performed 6.37 percent around the most recent 30 days and changed -14.58 percent over the most recent 3-months.

If compared to the average trading volume of 20.10M shares, PHUN reached to a volume of 17005290 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Phunware Inc. [PHUN]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for PHUN shares is $5.19 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on PHUN stock is a recommendation set at 2.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

ROTH Capital have made an estimate for Phunware Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on May 11, 2021. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Ascendiant Capital Markets raised their target price to Buy. The new note on the price target was released on June 16, 2020, representing the official price target for Phunware Inc. stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Phunware Inc. is set at 0.40, with the Price to Sales ratio for PHUN stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 46.69. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 18.56, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.01.

PHUN stock trade performance evaluation

Phunware Inc. [PHUN] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 31.50. With this latest performance, PHUN shares gained by 6.37% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 263.00% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 26.52% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for PHUN stock in for the last two-week period is set at 60.74, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 66.12, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 56.98 for Phunware Inc. [PHUN]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 2.87, while it was recorded at 3.36 for the last single week of trading, and 2.01 for the last 200 days.

Phunware Inc. [PHUN]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Phunware Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.20 and a Current Ratio set at 0.20.

Phunware Inc. [PHUN]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $20 million, or 18.20% of PHUN stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of PHUN stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 2,371,684, which is approximately 0.266% of the company’s market cap and around 5.00% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 1,177,001 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $3.93 million in PHUN stocks shares; and GEODE CAPITAL MANAGEMENT, LLC, currently with $2.19 million in PHUN stock with ownership of nearly -2.11% of the company’s market capitalization.

29 institutional holders increased their position in Phunware Inc. [NASDAQ:PHUN] by around 608,116 shares. Additionally, 14 investors decreased positions by around 352,596 shares, while 6 investors held positions by with 5,150,915 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 6,111,627 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. PHUN stock had 21 new institutional investments in for a total of 435,630 shares, while 7 institutional investors sold positions of 258,141 shares during the same period.