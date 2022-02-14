Petroleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras [PBR] stock Upgrade by Goldman analyst, price target now $14.20

Petroleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras [NYSE: PBR] jumped around 0.6 points on Friday, while shares priced at $14.19 at the close of the session, up 4.42%. The company report on December 9, 2021 that TechnipFMC Awarded Flexible Pipe Frame Agreements by Petrobras in Brazil.

Regulatory News:.

TechnipFMC (NYSE: FTI) (PARIS: FTI) has been awarded three frame agreements by Petrobras (NYSE: PBR) that reaffirm the Company’s leadership position in Brazil’s flexible pipe market – the industry’s largest and most established market. Altogether, the frame agreements form a large(1) contract for TechnipFMC.

Petroleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras stock is now 29.23% up from its year-to-date (YTD) trading value. PBR Stock saw the intraday high of $14.31 and lowest of $13.67 per share. The company’s 52-week high price is 14.06, which means current price is +32.43% above from all time high which was touched on 02/11/22.

Compared to the average trading volume of 30.31M shares, PBR reached a trading volume of 44704908 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Petroleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras [PBR]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for PBR shares is $13.90 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on PBR stock is a recommendation set at 2.20. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Goldman have made an estimate for Petroleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on December 16, 2021. The new note on the price target was released on October 14, 2021, representing the official price target for Petroleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise from $15.50 to $16, while Scotiabank kept a Sector Outperform rating on PBR stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Petroleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras is set at 0.49, with the Price to Sales ratio for PBR stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.14. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.32, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 1.97. Price to Free Cash Flow for PBR in the course of the last twelve months was 3.60 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 0.90.

How has PBR stock performed recently?

Petroleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras [PBR] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 4.65. With this latest performance, PBR shares gained by 18.05% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 29.62% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 39.33% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for PBR stock in for the last two-week period is set at 70.82, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 72.55, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 68.98 for Petroleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras [PBR]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 11.92, while it was recorded at 13.61 for the last single week of trading, and 10.88 for the last 200 days.

Petroleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras [PBR]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Petroleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras [PBR] shares currently have an operating margin of +31.65 and a Gross Margin at +41.60. Petroleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +2.61.

Return on Total Capital for PBR is now 12.72, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 1.13. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 2.35, with Return on Assets sitting at 0.74. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Petroleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras [PBR] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 127.28. Additionally, PBR Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 56.00, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 39.75. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 110.63, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 48.67.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Petroleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras [PBR] managed to generate an average of $144,913 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 8.06 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.28.Petroleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.90 and a Current Ratio set at 1.20.

Insider trade positions for Petroleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras [PBR]

There are presently around $10,464 million, or 20.90% of PBR stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of PBR stocks are: GQG PARTNERS LLC with ownership of 173,394,583, which is approximately 24.792% of the company’s market cap and around 39.80% of the total institutional ownership; BAILLIE GIFFORD & CO, holding 102,906,286 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $1.46 billion in PBR stocks shares; and CAPITAL RESEARCH GLOBAL INVESTORS, currently with $666.09 million in PBR stock with ownership of nearly -5.765% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Petroleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of February and at the time of the February reporting period, where 172 institutional holders increased their position in Petroleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras [NYSE:PBR] by around 127,515,529 shares. Additionally, 129 investors decreased positions by around 91,276,308 shares, while 45 investors held positions by with 518,653,693 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 737,445,530 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. PBR stock had 56 new institutional investments in for a total of 16,397,047 shares, while 44 institutional investors sold positions of 23,272,500 shares during the same period.