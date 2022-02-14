Peabody Energy Corporation [BTU] stock Upgrade by The Benchmark Company analyst, price target now $16

Peabody Energy Corporation [NYSE: BTU] price surged by 13.92 percent to reach at $2.08. The company report on February 10, 2022 that PEABODY ANNOUNCES EXTENSION OF THE EXPIRATION DATE FOR ITS OFFER TO PURCHASE UP TO $38.607 MILLION IN AGGREGATE ACCRETED VALUE OF ITS 8.500% SENIOR SECURED NOTES DUE 2024.

Peabody (NYSE: BTU) today announced it has extended the expiration date of its previously announced offer to purchase (the “Offer”) for cash up to $38.607 million (the “Available Repurchase Amount”) in aggregate accreted value of its 8.500% Senior Secured Notes due 2024 (the “2024 Notes”) at a purchase price equal to 94.940% of the accreted value of the 2024 Notes to be repurchased, plus accrued and unpaid interest as set forth in the Indenture (as defined below), to, but excluding, the settlement date, to 5:00 p.m., New York City time, on February 17, 2022 (as the same may be further extended, the “Expiration Time”). The Offer is being extended in order to align its settlement date with that of the Concurrent LC Agreement Offer (as defined below). Tendered 2024 Notes may be validly withdrawn at any time prior to the Expiration Time, unless extended or earlier terminated by Peabody. As of 5:00 p.m., New York City time, on February 10, 2022, $0 aggregate principal amount of 2024 Notes and $0 aggregate principal and commitment amounts of Priority Lien Obligations under the LC Agreement (as defined below) had been validly tendered and not validly withdrawn. The Offer is being made on the terms and subject to the conditions set forth in the Offer to Purchase, dated January 14, 2022 (the “Offer to Purchase”). Except as otherwise described in this press release, all other terms of the Offer as described in the Offer to Purchase remain unchanged. The Offer is being made to satisfy the requirements of the Indenture.

Subject to the Available Repurchase Amount, for each $1,000 accreted value of 2024 Notes validly tendered (and not validly withdrawn) prior to the Expiration Time and accepted by Peabody, holders of 2024 Notes will receive $949.40 in cash (the “Offer Price”), plus accrued and unpaid interest as set forth in the Indenture, to, but excluding, the settlement date. The settlement date is currently expected to be the second business day following the Expiration Time. As previously disclosed, Peabody is making a concurrent debt repurchase offer (the “Concurrent LC Agreement Offer”) under the Credit Agreement, dated as of January 29, 2021, among Peabody, the lenders party thereto from time to time and JPMorgan Chase Bank, N.A., as Administrative Agent (the “LC Agreement”).

A sum of 12582457 shares traded at recent session while its average daily volume was at 5.15M shares. Peabody Energy Corporation shares reached a high of $17.10 and dropped to a low of $14.90 until finishing in the latest session at $17.02.

The one-year BTU stock forecast points to a potential upside of 5.44. The average equity rating for BTU stock is currently 2.60, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for BTU shares is $18.00 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on BTU stock is a recommendation set at 2.60. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

The Benchmark Company have made an estimate for Peabody Energy Corporation shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on October 29, 2021. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, B. Riley Securities raised their target price from $15 to $22. The new note on the price target was released on October 04, 2021, representing the official price target for Peabody Energy Corporation stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $3, while Vertical Research analysts kept a Hold rating on BTU stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Peabody Energy Corporation is set at 1.18, with the Price to Sales ratio for BTU stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.57. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.99, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 5.25.

Peabody Energy Corporation [BTU] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 30.52. With this latest performance, BTU shares gained by 28.74% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 26.64% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 303.32% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for BTU stock in for the last two-week period is set at 78.43, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 85.25, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 72.68 for Peabody Energy Corporation [BTU]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 11.29, while it was recorded at 14.27 for the last single week of trading, and 11.34 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Peabody Energy Corporation Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Peabody Energy Corporation [BTU] shares currently have an operating margin of -4.25 and a Gross Margin at -0.82. Peabody Energy Corporation’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -63.89.

Return on Total Capital for BTU is now -3.70, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -57.71. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -104.78, with Return on Assets sitting at -33.12. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Peabody Energy Corporation [BTU] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 173.67. Additionally, BTU Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 63.46, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 34.59. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 166.20, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 60.73.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Peabody Energy Corporation [BTU] managed to generate an average of -$403,543 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 10.12 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.52.Peabody Energy Corporation’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.30 and a Current Ratio set at 1.60.

Peabody Energy Corporation [BTU] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $1,519 million, or 71.50% of BTU stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of BTU stocks are: ELLIOTT INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT L.P. with ownership of 27,124,787, which is approximately -6.195% of the company’s market cap and around 0.60% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 6,128,662 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $104.31 million in BTU stocks shares; and SUSQUEHANNA INTERNATIONAL GROUP, LLP, currently with $102.02 million in BTU stock with ownership of nearly -4.508% of the company’s market capitalization.

125 institutional holders increased their position in Peabody Energy Corporation [NYSE:BTU] by around 14,870,189 shares. Additionally, 61 investors decreased positions by around 13,051,177 shares, while 13 investors held positions by with 61,336,261 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 89,257,627 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. BTU stock had 67 new institutional investments in for a total of 6,424,456 shares, while 26 institutional investors sold positions of 1,767,306 shares during the same period.