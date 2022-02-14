Nokia Corporation [NOK] is -10.93% lower this YTD. Is it still time to buy?

Nokia Corporation [NYSE: NOK] traded at a low on 02/11/22, posting a -1.95 loss after which it closed the day’ session at $5.54. The company report on February 11, 2022 that Nokia launches first phase of share buyback program.

Nokia CorporationStock Exchange Release11 February 2022 at 16:00 EET.

The results of the trading session contributed to over 28619510 shares changing hands. Over the past one week, the price volatility of Nokia Corporation stands at 2.12% while the volatility over the past one month is 2.59%.

The market cap for NOK stock reached $32.86 billion, with 5.63 billion shares outstanding and 5.38 billion shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 24.11M shares, NOK reached a trading volume of 28619510 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Nokia Corporation [NOK]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for NOK shares is $7.23 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on NOK stock is a recommendation set at 2.40. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Morgan Stanley have made an estimate for Nokia Corporation shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Overweight, with their previous recommendation back on December 20, 2021. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Cowen raised their target price from $5 to $8. The new note on the price target was released on July 30, 2021, representing the official price target for Nokia Corporation stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise from $4.30 to $7.80, while JP Morgan kept a Overweight rating on NOK stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Nokia Corporation is set at 0.15, with the Price to Sales ratio for NOK stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.30. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.67, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 1.86. Price to Free Cash Flow for NOK in the course of the last twelve months was 13.97 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.40.

How has NOK stock performed recently?

Nokia Corporation [NOK] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -2.98. With this latest performance, NOK shares dropped by -9.03% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -9.48% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 32.85% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for NOK stock in for the last two-week period is set at 38.21, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 34.71, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 40.84 for Nokia Corporation [NOK]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 5.92, while it was recorded at 5.68 for the last single week of trading, and 5.67 for the last 200 days.

Nokia Corporation [NOK]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Nokia Corporation [NOK] shares currently have an operating margin of +9.62 and a Gross Margin at +40.37. Nokia Corporation’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +7.35.

Return on Total Capital for NOK is now 10.13, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 7.98. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 10.94, with Return on Assets sitting at 4.18. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Nokia Corporation [NOK] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 32.62. Additionally, NOK Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 24.59, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 14.14. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 30.88, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 23.29.

Receivables Turnover for the company is 3.26 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.57.Nokia Corporation’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.40 and a Current Ratio set at 1.60.

Earnings analysis for Nokia Corporation [NOK]

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for NOK. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Nokia Corporation go to 14.77%.

Insider trade positions for Nokia Corporation [NOK]

Positions in Nokia Corporation stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of February and at the time of the February reporting period, where 215 institutional holders increased their position in Nokia Corporation [NYSE:NOK] by around 62,418,901 shares. Additionally, 221 investors decreased positions by around 75,398,025 shares, while 157 investors held positions by with 342,272,049 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 480,088,975 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. NOK stock had 85 new institutional investments in for a total of 18,953,273 shares, while 67 institutional investors sold positions of 4,192,823 shares during the same period.