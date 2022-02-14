Needham slashes price target on Marvell Technology Inc. [MRVL] – find out why.

Marvell Technology Inc. [NASDAQ: MRVL] loss -7.92% on the last trading session, reaching $67.99 price per share at the time. The company report on January 31, 2022 that Marvell Technology, Inc. Announces Conference Call to Review Fourth Fiscal Quarter and Fiscal Year 2022 Financial Results.

Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ: MRVL), a leader in infrastructure semiconductor solutions, today announced it will conduct a conference call following the release of its fourth fiscal quarter and fiscal year 2022 financial results on Thursday, March 3, 2022, at 1:45 p.m. Pacific Time.

Conference CallInterested parties may join the conference call by dialing 1-888-317-6003 or 1-412-317-6061, passcode 8988123. The call will be webcast and can be accessed at the Marvell Investor Relations website at http://investor.marvell.com/. A replay of the call can be accessed by dialing 1-877-344-7529 or 1-412-317-0088, passcode 5140079 until Thursday, March 10, 2022.

Marvell Technology Inc. represents 843.80 million in outstanding shares, while the company has a total market value of $62.31 billion with the latest information. MRVL stock price has been found in the range of $67.49 to $74.84.

If compared to the average trading volume of 11.12M shares, MRVL reached a trading volume of 13613792 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Marvell Technology Inc. [MRVL]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for MRVL shares is $101.04 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on MRVL stock is a recommendation set at 1.90. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Needham have made an estimate for Marvell Technology Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on January 04, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Goldman raised their target price from $63 to $95. The new note on the price target was released on December 03, 2021, representing the official price target for Marvell Technology Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise from $66 to $100, while Cowen kept a Outperform rating on MRVL stock. On December 03, 2021, analysts increased their price target for MRVL shares from 62 to 80.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Marvell Technology Inc. is set at 4.71, with the Price to Sales ratio for MRVL stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 15.91. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 3.59, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.57. Price to Free Cash Flow for MRVL in the course of the last twelve months was 206.65 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.30.

Trading performance analysis for MRVL stock

Marvell Technology Inc. [MRVL] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -4.37. With this latest performance, MRVL shares dropped by -19.96% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 12.58% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 26.33% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for MRVL stock in for the last two-week period is set at 40.73, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 39.14, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 42.19 for Marvell Technology Inc. [MRVL]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 80.56, while it was recorded at 73.53 for the last single week of trading, and 64.71 for the last 200 days.

Marvell Technology Inc. [MRVL]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Marvell Technology Inc. [MRVL] shares currently have an operating margin of -1.42 and a Gross Margin at +50.45. Marvell Technology Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -9.34.

Return on Total Capital for MRVL is now -0.41, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -2.78. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -3.24, with Return on Assets sitting at -2.53. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Marvell Technology Inc. [MRVL] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 17.63. Additionally, MRVL Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 14.99, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 13.81. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 14.03, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 11.93.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Marvell Technology Inc. [MRVL] managed to generate an average of -$51,928 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 5.77 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.27.Marvell Technology Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.30 and a Current Ratio set at 1.80.

Marvell Technology Inc. [MRVL]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for MRVL. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Marvell Technology Inc. go to 42.82%.

An analysis of insider ownership at Marvell Technology Inc. [MRVL]

There are presently around $48,225 million, or 85.40% of MRVL stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of MRVL stocks are: FMR LLC with ownership of 119,387,900, which is approximately 1.498% of the company’s market cap and around 0.20% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 73,982,482 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $5.03 billion in MRVL stocks shares; and BLACKROCK INC., currently with $4.81 billion in MRVL stock with ownership of nearly 3.369% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Marvell Technology Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of March and at the time of the March reporting period, where 509 institutional holders increased their position in Marvell Technology Inc. [NASDAQ:MRVL] by around 48,572,329 shares. Additionally, 302 investors decreased positions by around 47,472,937 shares, while 130 investors held positions by with 613,248,831 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 709,294,097 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. MRVL stock had 190 new institutional investments in for a total of 6,752,419 shares, while 52 institutional investors sold positions of 2,805,660 shares during the same period.