National Bank Financial lifts Kinross Gold Corporation [KGC] price estimate. Who else is bullish?

Kinross Gold Corporation [NYSE: KGC] surged by $0.26 during the normal trading session on Friday and reaching a high of $5.79 during the day while it closed the day at $5.71. The company report on January 11, 2022 that Kinross to announce 2021 Q4/full-year results and 2022 guidance on February 16, 2022.

Company also provides 2022 quarterly reporting dates.

Kinross Gold Corporation (TSX:K; NYSE:KGC) will release its 2021 fourth-quarter and full-year financial statements and operating results on Wednesday, February 16, 2022, after market close. The Company will also provide its full-year 2022 guidance, mineral reserve and mineral resource statement as of December 31, 2021, and an exploration and project update. Kinross will hold a conference call and audio webcast on Thursday, February 17, 2022 at 8 a.m. ET to present the results, followed by a question-and-answer session.

Kinross Gold Corporation stock has also gained 5.74% of its value over the past 7 days. However, KGC stock has declined by -15.91% in the 3 months of the year. Over the past six months meanwhile, it has lost -6.09% and lost -1.72% year-on date.

The market cap for KGC stock reached $6.83 billion, with 1.26 billion shares outstanding and 1.25 billion shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 16.82M shares, KGC reached a trading volume of 29232080 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Kinross Gold Corporation [KGC]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for KGC shares is $9.75 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on KGC stock is a recommendation set at 2.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

National Bank Financial have made an estimate for Kinross Gold Corporation shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Outperform, with their previous recommendation back on July 30, 2021. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Credit Suisse raised their target price from $7.50 to $8. The new note on the price target was released on June 23, 2021, representing the official price target for Kinross Gold Corporation stock. On June 22, 2021, analysts decreased their price target for KGC shares from 11.25 to 8.50.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Kinross Gold Corporation is set at 0.20, with the Price to Sales ratio for KGC stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.69. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.08, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.49. Price to Free Cash Flow for KGC in the course of the last twelve months was 12.05 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.00.

KGC stock trade performance evaluation

Kinross Gold Corporation [KGC] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 5.74. With this latest performance, KGC shares dropped by -1.21% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -6.09% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -22.63% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for KGC stock in for the last two-week period is set at 54.65, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 58.22, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 52.38 for Kinross Gold Corporation [KGC]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 5.57, while it was recorded at 5.60 for the last single week of trading, and 6.24 for the last 200 days.

Kinross Gold Corporation [KGC]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Kinross Gold Corporation’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.00 and a Current Ratio set at 2.50.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for Kinross Gold Corporation [KGC] stock

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for KGC. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Kinross Gold Corporation go to -8.00%.

Kinross Gold Corporation [KGC]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $3,369 million, or 69.90% of KGC stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of KGC stocks are: VAN ECK ASSOCIATES CORP with ownership of 72,799,194, which is approximately -10.497% of the company’s market cap and around 0.22% of the total institutional ownership; RUFFER LLP, holding 59,308,657 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $338.65 million in KGC stocks shares; and VANGUARD GROUP INC, currently with $224.9 million in KGC stock with ownership of nearly 3.348% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Kinross Gold Corporation stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of February and at the time of the February reporting period, where 160 institutional holders increased their position in Kinross Gold Corporation [NYSE:KGC] by around 70,598,105 shares. Additionally, 149 investors decreased positions by around 48,166,856 shares, while 59 investors held positions by with 471,332,302 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 590,097,263 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. KGC stock had 44 new institutional investments in for a total of 11,689,112 shares, while 39 institutional investors sold positions of 4,596,891 shares during the same period.