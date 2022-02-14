Micron Technology Inc. [MU] fell -3.64% so far this year. What now?

Micron Technology Inc. [NASDAQ: MU] traded at a low on 02/11/22, posting a -1.38 loss after which it closed the day’ session at $89.76. The company report on February 3, 2022 that The Micron Foundation Commits Over $1 Million to Promote Greater Diversity in Engineering in Idaho.

Grants to Boise State University and the University of Idaho reinforce Micron’s commitment to increase representation of underrepresented groups in engineering talent pipeline.

Micron Technology, Inc. (Nasdaq: MU), and the Micron Foundation today announced more than $1 million in grants to the colleges of engineering at Boise State University and the University of Idaho (U of I). The grants will support targeted programs that expand equitable access to education, diversify enrollment and prepare all students — especially students from underrepresented groups and rural areas — for productive and fulfilling engineering careers.

The results of the trading session contributed to over 30948495 shares changing hands. Over the past one week, the price volatility of Micron Technology Inc. stands at 5.13% while the volatility over the past one month is 4.62%.

The market cap for MU stock reached $101.92 billion, with 1.12 billion shares outstanding and 1.12 billion shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 21.19M shares, MU reached a trading volume of 30948495 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Micron Technology Inc. [MU]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for MU shares is $109.46 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on MU stock is a recommendation set at 2.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

BofA Securities have made an estimate for Micron Technology Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on January 10, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, New Street raised their target price to Buy. The new note on the price target was released on January 10, 2022, representing the official price target for Micron Technology Inc. stock. On December 21, 2021, analysts increased their price target for MU shares from 76 to 100.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Micron Technology Inc. is set at 3.94, with the Price to Sales ratio for MU stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 3.44. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 2.19, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 8.44. Price to Free Cash Flow for MU in the course of the last twelve months was 27.04 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 2.40.

How has MU stock performed recently?

Micron Technology Inc. [MU] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 10.58. With this latest performance, MU shares dropped by -5.63% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 26.57% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 1.99% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for MU stock in for the last two-week period is set at 56.65, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 61.54, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 54.86 for Micron Technology Inc. [MU]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 87.76, while it was recorded at 86.78 for the last single week of trading, and 79.31 for the last 200 days.

Micron Technology Inc. [MU]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Micron Technology Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 2.40 and a Current Ratio set at 3.10.

Earnings analysis for Micron Technology Inc. [MU]

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for MU. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Micron Technology Inc. go to 23.80%.

Insider trade positions for Micron Technology Inc. [MU]

There are presently around $78,072 million, or 79.10% of MU stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of MU stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 89,663,771, which is approximately 1.377% of the company’s market cap and around 0.20% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 84,437,352 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $7.58 billion in MU stocks shares; and STATE STREET CORP, currently with $4.15 billion in MU stock with ownership of nearly 0.495% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Micron Technology Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of December and at the time of the December reporting period, where 708 institutional holders increased their position in Micron Technology Inc. [NASDAQ:MU] by around 80,313,832 shares. Additionally, 566 investors decreased positions by around 107,416,221 shares, while 184 investors held positions by with 682,052,593 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 869,782,646 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. MU stock had 222 new institutional investments in for a total of 9,801,268 shares, while 122 institutional investors sold positions of 13,124,661 shares during the same period.