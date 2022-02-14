Meten Holding Group Ltd. [METX] moved down -9.29: Why It’s Important

Meten Holding Group Ltd. [NASDAQ: METX] slipped around -0.03 points on Friday, while shares priced at $0.20 at the close of the session, down -9.29%. The company report on January 26, 2022 that Meten Holding Group Ltd. Launches the Trial of Metaverse Vocational Education Courses.

Meten Holding Group Ltd. (“Meten Holding Group” or the “Company”) (NASDAQ: METX), one of the leading omnichannel English language training (“ELT”) service providers in China, today announced the Company has launched the trial of its Metaverse vocational education courses (the “Courses”) in December 2021.

The Courses cover various subjects such as video post-production, game rendering, architectural visualization, and interior design. The Company provides the Courses for individuals who recently graduated from school with no knowledge about visual designing but wish to start their career in the industry of visual designing, as well as for professionals who need specific advanced training.

Meten Holding Group Ltd. stock is now -18.13% down from its year-to-date (YTD) trading value. METX Stock saw the intraday high of $0.2558 and lowest of $0.1951 per share. The company’s 52-week high price is 3.28, which means current price is +34.96% above from all time high which was touched on 01/05/22.

Compared to the average trading volume of 24.12M shares, METX reached a trading volume of 32876335 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for METX shares is $3.00 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on METX stock is a recommendation set at 2.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Meten Holding Group Ltd. is set at 0.02, with the Price to Sales ratio for METX stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.59. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 10.25.

Meten Holding Group Ltd. [METX] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 13.76. With this latest performance, METX shares dropped by -7.16% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -63.63% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -93.05% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for METX stock in for the last two-week period is set at 49.75, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 56.37, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 45.44 for Meten Holding Group Ltd. [METX]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 0.2305, while it was recorded at 0.1965 for the last single week of trading, and 0.5743 for the last 200 days.

Meten Holding Group Ltd. [METX]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Meten Holding Group Ltd. [METX] shares currently have an operating margin of -44.68 and a Gross Margin at +30.49. Meten Holding Group Ltd.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -45.82.

Additionally, METX Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 536.31, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 42.36.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Meten Holding Group Ltd. [METX] managed to generate an average of -$16,927 per employee.Meten Holding Group Ltd.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.50 and a Current Ratio set at 0.50.

Insider trade positions for Meten Holding Group Ltd. [METX]

There are presently around $2 million, or 1.00% of METX stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of METX stocks are: RENAISSANCE TECHNOLOGIES LLC with ownership of 7,212,800, which is approximately New of the company’s market cap and around 6.86% of the total institutional ownership; AMUNDI ASSET MANAGEMENT US, INC., holding 511,112 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $0.1 million in METX stocks shares; and VIRTU FINANCIAL LLC, currently with $96000.0 in METX stock with ownership of nearly 234.92% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Meten Holding Group Ltd. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of June and at the time of the June reporting period, where 9 institutional holders increased their position in Meten Holding Group Ltd. [NASDAQ:METX] by around 8,066,040 shares. Additionally, 12 investors decreased positions by around 1,401,815 shares, while 0 investors held positions by with 504,055 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 8,963,800 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. METX stock had 8 new institutional investments in for a total of 7,736,830 shares, while 6 institutional investors sold positions of 832,119 shares during the same period.