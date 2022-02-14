Market cap of ON Semiconductor Corporation [ON] reaches 27.32B – now what?

ON Semiconductor Corporation [NASDAQ: ON] stock went on a downward path that fall over -7.02% on Friday, amounting to a one-week price increase of more than 2.70%. The company report on February 7, 2022 that onsemi Reports Fourth Quarter and 2021 Financial Results.

Achieved record annual and quarterly revenue, gross margin, profit, and cash flow.

onsemi (the “Company”) (Nasdaq: ON) today announced its fourth quarter and fiscal year 2021 results with the following highlights:.

Over the last 12 months, ON stock rose by 42.89%. The one-year ON Semiconductor Corporation stock forecast points to a potential upside of 20.22. The average equity rating for ON stock is currently 2.10, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

The market cap for the stock reached $27.32 billion, with 430.60 million shares outstanding and 426.26 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 7.07M shares, ON stock reached a trading volume of 12368223 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Guru’s Opinion on ON Semiconductor Corporation [ON]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for ON shares is $73.92 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on ON stock is a recommendation set at 2.10. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

UBS have made an estimate for ON Semiconductor Corporation shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on February 08, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Truist raised their target price from $70 to $73. The new note on the price target was released on February 08, 2022, representing the official price target for ON Semiconductor Corporation stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise from $75 to $80, while Needham kept a Strong Buy rating on ON stock. On February 08, 2022, analysts increased their price target for ON shares from 62 to 68.

The Average True Range (ATR) for ON Semiconductor Corporation is set at 3.88, with the Price to Sales ratio for ON stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 4.05. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 6.16, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 3.00. Price to Free Cash Flow for ON in the course of the last twelve months was 30.01 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.60.

ON Stock Performance Analysis:

ON Semiconductor Corporation [ON] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 2.70. With this latest performance, ON shares dropped by -11.31% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 35.72% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 42.89% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for ON stock in for the last two-week period is set at 46.79, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 45.77, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 47.56 for ON Semiconductor Corporation [ON]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 62.90, while it was recorded at 63.54 for the last single week of trading, and 48.86 for the last 200 days.

Insight into ON Semiconductor Corporation Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and ON Semiconductor Corporation [ON] shares currently have an operating margin of +20.21 and a Gross Margin at +38.80. ON Semiconductor Corporation’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +14.98.

Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 24.86, with Return on Assets sitting at 11.04.

ON Semiconductor Corporation’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.60 and a Current Ratio set at 2.50.

ON Stock EPS

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for ON. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for ON Semiconductor Corporation go to 18.81%.

ON Semiconductor Corporation [ON] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $24,962 million, or 99.50% of ON stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of ON stocks are: FMR LLC with ownership of 41,304,088, which is approximately 6.106% of the company’s market cap and around 0.20% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 41,259,697 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $2.43 billion in ON stocks shares; and VANGUARD GROUP INC, currently with $2.36 billion in ON stock with ownership of nearly 3.271% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in ON Semiconductor Corporation stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of February and at the time of the February reporting period, where 354 institutional holders increased their position in ON Semiconductor Corporation [NASDAQ:ON] by around 48,927,407 shares. Additionally, 272 investors decreased positions by around 37,473,972 shares, while 87 investors held positions by with 336,897,707 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 423,299,086 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. ON stock had 164 new institutional investments in for a total of 16,150,189 shares, while 59 institutional investors sold positions of 6,288,312 shares during the same period.