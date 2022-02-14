Market cap of Affirm Holdings Inc. [AFRM] reaches 16.49B – now what?

Affirm Holdings Inc. [NASDAQ: AFRM] closed the trading session at $46.55 on 02/11/22. The day’s price range saw the stock hit a low of $45.581, while the highest price level was $54.49. The company report on February 10, 2022 that Affirm Reports Fiscal Year 2022 Second Quarter Results.

Exceeds Second Quarter Financial Outlook and Raises Outlook for Fiscal Year 2022.

Drives Network Scale by Increasing Active Merchants from 8,000 to 168,000 and Active Consumers by 150% Year over Year to 11 million.

The stocks have a year to date performance of -53.71 percent and weekly performance of -25.82 percent. The stock has been moved at -29.42 percent over the last six months. The stock has performed -40.92 percent around the most recent 30 days and changed -69.34 percent over the most recent 3-months.

If compared to the average trading volume of 12.81M shares, AFRM reached to a volume of 62752338 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Affirm Holdings Inc. [AFRM]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for AFRM shares is $86.27 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on AFRM stock is a recommendation set at 2.50. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Truist have made an estimate for Affirm Holdings Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on February 11, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Stephens dropped their target price from $72 to $51. The new note on the price target was released on February 11, 2022, representing the official price target for Affirm Holdings Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another drop from $127 to $83, while RBC Capital Mkts kept a Outperform rating on AFRM stock. On February 11, 2022, analysts decreased their price target for AFRM shares from 105 to 85.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Affirm Holdings Inc. is set at 9.62, with the Price to Sales ratio for AFRM stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 19.14. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 5.32, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 4.06.

AFRM stock trade performance evaluation

Affirm Holdings Inc. [AFRM] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -25.82. With this latest performance, AFRM shares dropped by -40.92% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -29.42% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -63.02% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for AFRM stock in for the last two-week period is set at 34.51, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 33.38, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 35.23 for Affirm Holdings Inc. [AFRM]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 84.08, while it was recorded at 61.64 for the last single week of trading, and 90.60 for the last 200 days.

Affirm Holdings Inc. [AFRM]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $6,232 million, or 70.40% of AFRM stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of AFRM stocks are: BAILLIE GIFFORD & CO with ownership of 16,314,513, which is approximately 51.287% of the company’s market cap and around 0.60% of the total institutional ownership; CAPITAL RESEARCH GLOBAL INVESTORS, holding 14,458,147 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $673.03 million in AFRM stocks shares; and PRICE T ROWE ASSOCIATES INC /MD/, currently with $517.83 million in AFRM stock with ownership of nearly 970.506% of the company’s market capitalization.

290 institutional holders increased their position in Affirm Holdings Inc. [NASDAQ:AFRM] by around 65,281,366 shares. Additionally, 130 investors decreased positions by around 18,324,339 shares, while 38 investors held positions by with 50,273,507 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 133,879,212 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. AFRM stock had 172 new institutional investments in for a total of 24,787,979 shares, while 60 institutional investors sold positions of 5,011,982 shares during the same period.