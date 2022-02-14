Market Analysts see Zillow Group Inc. [Z] falling to $75. Time to buy?

Zillow Group Inc. [NASDAQ: Z] gained 13.55% on the last trading session, reaching $55.40 price per share at the time. The company report on February 10, 2022 that Zillow Group Reports Fourth-Quarter and Full-Year 2021 Financial Results.

Zillow Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: Z and ZG), which is transforming the way people buy, sell, rent and finance homes, today announced its consolidated financial results for the three months ended and year ended Dec. 31, 2021.

Complete financial results and outlook for the first quarter of 2022 can be found in the company’s shareholder letter on the Investor Relations section of Zillow Group’s website at https://investors.zillowgroup.com/investors/financials/quarterly-results/default.aspx.

Zillow Group Inc. represents 187.21 million in outstanding shares, while the company has a total market value of $10.37 billion with the latest information. Z stock price has been found in the range of $53.32 to $58.25.

If compared to the average trading volume of 5.18M shares, Z reached a trading volume of 50128341 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Zillow Group Inc. [Z]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for Z shares is $73.85 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on Z stock is a recommendation set at 2.50. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Jefferies have made an estimate for Zillow Group Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on February 03, 2022. The new note on the price target was released on August 03, 2020, representing the official price target for Zillow Group Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $80, while Needham analysts kept a Buy rating on Z stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Zillow Group Inc. is set at 3.27, with the Price to Sales ratio for Z stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 2.05. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 2.45.

Trading performance analysis for Z stock

Zillow Group Inc. [Z] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 13.20. With this latest performance, Z shares dropped by -2.93% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -42.54% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -71.99% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for Z stock in for the last two-week period is set at 56.28, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 64.66, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 51.11 for Zillow Group Inc. [Z]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 56.51, while it was recorded at 50.22 for the last single week of trading, and 87.70 for the last 200 days.

Zillow Group Inc. [Z]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Zillow Group Inc. [Z] shares currently have an operating margin of -3.02 and a Gross Margin at +26.53. Zillow Group Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -6.48.

Return on Equity for this stock declined to -10.47, with Return on Assets sitting at -5.81.

An analysis of insider ownership at Zillow Group Inc. [Z]

There are presently around $10,216 million, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of Z stocks are: CALEDONIA (PRIVATE) INVESTMENTS PTY LTD with ownership of 36,394,056, which is approximately 0% of the company’s market cap and around 8.93% of the total institutional ownership; MORGAN STANLEY, holding 14,948,235 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $828.13 million in Z stocks shares; and VANGUARD GROUP INC, currently with $716.79 million in Z stock with ownership of nearly 4.433% of the company’s market capitalization.

277 institutional holders increased their position in Zillow Group Inc. [NASDAQ:Z] by around 30,926,124 shares. Additionally, 264 investors decreased positions by around 43,550,150 shares, while 66 investors held positions by with 109,926,146 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 184,402,420 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. Z stock had 92 new institutional investments in for a total of 13,887,186 shares, while 127 institutional investors sold positions of 12,795,385 shares during the same period.