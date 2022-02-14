Market Analysts see Pfizer Inc. [PFE] gaining to $70. Time to buy?

Pfizer Inc. [NYSE: PFE] jumped around 0.18 points on Friday, while shares priced at $50.78 at the close of the session, up 0.36%. The company report on February 11, 2022 that Pfizer and BioNTech Provide Update on Rolling Submission for Emergency Use Authorization of Their COVID-19 Vaccine in Children 6 Months Through 4 Years of Age.

Pfizer Inc. (NYSE: PFE) and BioNTech SE (Nasdaq: BNTX) today announced plans to extend their rolling submission to the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) seeking to amend the Emergency Use Authorization of the Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 Vaccine to include children 6 months through 4 years of age, which had been requested by FDA.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220211005483/en/.

Pfizer Inc. stock is now -14.01% down from its year-to-date (YTD) trading value. PFE Stock saw the intraday high of $51.24 and lowest of $50.075 per share. The company’s 52-week high price is 61.71, which means current price is +2.19% above from all time high which was touched on 01/03/22.

Compared to the average trading volume of 41.98M shares, PFE reached a trading volume of 34755581 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Pfizer Inc. [PFE]?

BofA Securities have made an estimate for Pfizer Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on January 05, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Bernstein raised their target price from $44 to $65. The new note on the price target was released on January 03, 2022, representing the official price target for Pfizer Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise from $56 to $70, while Cowen kept a Outperform rating on PFE stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Pfizer Inc. is set at 1.49, with the Price to Sales ratio for PFE stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 3.49. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 3.76, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 5.31.

How has PFE stock performed recently?

Pfizer Inc. [PFE] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -4.19. With this latest performance, PFE shares dropped by -10.36% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 4.74% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 46.26% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for PFE stock in for the last two-week period is set at 37.21, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 32.03, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 41.46 for Pfizer Inc. [PFE]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 54.96, while it was recorded at 51.55 for the last single week of trading, and 46.31 for the last 200 days.

Pfizer Inc. [PFE]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Pfizer Inc. [PFE] shares currently have an operating margin of +24.89 and a Gross Margin at +62.08. Pfizer Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +27.57.

Pfizer Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.20 and a Current Ratio set at 1.40.

Earnings analysis for Pfizer Inc. [PFE]

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for PFE. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Pfizer Inc. go to 9.77%.

Insider trade positions for Pfizer Inc. [PFE]

There are presently around $186,861 million, or 67.70% of PFE stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of PFE stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 459,942,303, which is approximately 0.82% of the company’s market cap and around 0.04% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 409,985,644 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $20.82 billion in PFE stocks shares; and STATE STREET CORP, currently with $14.21 billion in PFE stock with ownership of nearly 0.443% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Pfizer Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of February and at the time of the February reporting period, where 1,642 institutional holders increased their position in Pfizer Inc. [NYSE:PFE] by around 168,339,029 shares. Additionally, 1,228 investors decreased positions by around 151,467,968 shares, while 273 investors held positions by with 3,360,000,009 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 3,679,807,006 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. PFE stock had 375 new institutional investments in for a total of 38,217,013 shares, while 81 institutional investors sold positions of 17,300,107 shares during the same period.