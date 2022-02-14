Market Analysts see NVIDIA Corporation [NVDA] gaining to $389. Time to buy?

NVIDIA Corporation [NASDAQ: NVDA] price plunged by -7.26 percent to reach at -$18.75. The company report on February 2, 2022 that NVIDIA Sets Conference Call for Fourth-Quarter Financial Results.

CFO Commentary to Be Provided in Writing Ahead of Call.

NVIDIA will host a conference call on Wednesday, February 16, at 2:30 p.m. PT (5:30 p.m. ET) to discuss its financial results for the fourth quarter and fiscal year 2022, which ended January 30, 2022.

A sum of 60088096 shares traded at recent session while its average daily volume was at 50.19M shares. NVIDIA Corporation shares reached a high of $261.52 and dropped to a low of $237.73 until finishing in the latest session at $239.49.

The one-year NVDA stock forecast points to a potential upside of 29.68. The average equity rating for NVDA stock is currently 2.00, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

Guru’s Opinion on NVIDIA Corporation [NVDA]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for NVDA shares is $340.58 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on NVDA stock is a recommendation set at 2.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Truist have made an estimate for NVIDIA Corporation shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on November 18, 2021. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Raymond James raised their target price from $225 to $365. The new note on the price target was released on November 18, 2021, representing the official price target for NVIDIA Corporation stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise from $260 to $350, while Piper Sandler kept a Overweight rating on NVDA stock. On November 18, 2021, analysts increased their price target for NVDA shares from 245 to 400.

The Average True Range (ATR) for NVIDIA Corporation is set at 15.33, with the Price to Sales ratio for NVDA stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 26.60. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 25.16, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 7.16. Price to Free Cash Flow for NVDA in the course of the last twelve months was 95.52 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 6.50.

NVDA Stock Performance Analysis:

NVIDIA Corporation [NVDA] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -1.52. With this latest performance, NVDA shares dropped by -14.46% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 18.63% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 60.07% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for NVDA stock in for the last two-week period is set at 43.17, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 42.96, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 43.61 for NVIDIA Corporation [NVDA]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 273.38, while it was recorded at 252.63 for the last single week of trading, and 226.97 for the last 200 days.

Insight into NVIDIA Corporation Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and NVIDIA Corporation [NVDA] shares currently have an operating margin of +27.68 and a Gross Margin at +62.34. NVIDIA Corporation’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +25.98.

Return on Total Capital for NVDA is now 23.40, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 22.65. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 29.78, with Return on Assets sitting at 18.79. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, NVIDIA Corporation [NVDA] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 45.69. Additionally, NVDA Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 31.36, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 26.81. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 39.06, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 26.81.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, NVIDIA Corporation [NVDA] managed to generate an average of $228,300 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 8.16 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.72.NVIDIA Corporation’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 6.50 and a Current Ratio set at 7.10.

NVDA Stock EPS

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for NVDA. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for NVIDIA Corporation go to 39.37%.

NVIDIA Corporation [NVDA] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $385,893 million, or 67.20% of NVDA stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of NVDA stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 194,847,654, which is approximately 0.815% of the company’s market cap and around 0.30% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 177,839,722 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $42.59 billion in NVDA stocks shares; and FMR LLC, currently with $41.51 billion in NVDA stock with ownership of nearly -4.777% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in NVIDIA Corporation stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of February and at the time of the February reporting period, where 1,544 institutional holders increased their position in NVIDIA Corporation [NASDAQ:NVDA] by around 77,223,717 shares. Additionally, 1,186 investors decreased positions by around 80,325,830 shares, while 218 investors held positions by with 1,453,760,373 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 1,611,309,920 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. NVDA stock had 410 new institutional investments in for a total of 15,399,674 shares, while 73 institutional investors sold positions of 1,884,421 shares during the same period.