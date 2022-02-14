Market Analysts see Marathon Oil Corporation [MRO] gaining to $19. Time to buy?

Marathon Oil Corporation [NYSE: MRO] traded at a high on 02/11/22, posting a 3.74 gain after which it closed the day’ session at $22.21. The company report on January 27, 2022 that Marathon Oil Provides ESG Update.

New Quantitative Objectives Highlight Commitment to Meeting Global Energy Demand with Leading Environmental Performance.

Marathon Oil Corporation (NYSE: MRO) today provided an update regarding its environmental, social, and governance (ESG) performance, including an announcement of new quantitative environmental objectives. The Company believes continuously improving all elements of its ESG performance is foundational to maximizing long-term shareholder value.

The results of the trading session contributed to over 24448336 shares changing hands. Over the past one week, the price volatility of Marathon Oil Corporation stands at 3.76% while the volatility over the past one month is 4.71%.

The market cap for MRO stock reached $16.67 billion, with 789.00 million shares outstanding and 765.84 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 17.65M shares, MRO reached a trading volume of 24448336 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Marathon Oil Corporation [MRO]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for MRO shares is $21.55 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on MRO stock is a recommendation set at 2.20. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

BofA Securities have made an estimate for Marathon Oil Corporation shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Underperform, with their previous recommendation back on January 10, 2022. The new note on the price target was released on November 17, 2021, representing the official price target for Marathon Oil Corporation stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $19, while The Benchmark Company analysts kept a Buy rating on MRO stock. On September 28, 2021, analysts increased their price target for MRO shares from 14 to 17.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Marathon Oil Corporation is set at 0.89, with the Price to Sales ratio for MRO stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 3.71. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.62. Price to Free Cash Flow for MRO in the course of the last twelve months was 12.18 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 0.90.

How has MRO stock performed recently?

Marathon Oil Corporation [MRO] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 3.30. With this latest performance, MRO shares gained by 18.71% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 83.55% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 147.60% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for MRO stock in for the last two-week period is set at 72.47, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 74.92, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 70.18 for Marathon Oil Corporation [MRO]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 17.95, while it was recorded at 21.57 for the last single week of trading, and 14.54 for the last 200 days.

Marathon Oil Corporation [MRO]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Marathon Oil Corporation [MRO] shares currently have an operating margin of -33.10 and a Gross Margin at -17.79. Marathon Oil Corporation’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -46.85.

Return on Total Capital for MRO is now -6.04, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -8.59. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -12.78, with Return on Assets sitting at -7.60. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Marathon Oil Corporation [MRO] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 52.47. Additionally, MRO Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 34.41, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 30.86. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 51.80, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 33.98.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Marathon Oil Corporation [MRO] managed to generate an average of -$867,823 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 3.31 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.16.Marathon Oil Corporation’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.90 and a Current Ratio set at 1.00.

Earnings analysis for Marathon Oil Corporation [MRO]

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for MRO. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Marathon Oil Corporation go to -2.40%.

Insider trade positions for Marathon Oil Corporation [MRO]

There are presently around $13,167 million, or 76.70% of MRO stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of MRO stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 86,934,678, which is approximately 0.182% of the company’s market cap and around 0.30% of the total institutional ownership; HOTCHKIS & WILEY CAPITAL MANAGEMENT LLC, holding 51,781,565 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $1.15 billion in MRO stocks shares; and STATE STREET CORP, currently with $1.14 billion in MRO stock with ownership of nearly -3.447% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Marathon Oil Corporation stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of February and at the time of the February reporting period, where 303 institutional holders increased their position in Marathon Oil Corporation [NYSE:MRO] by around 53,248,951 shares. Additionally, 287 investors decreased positions by around 38,041,106 shares, while 103 investors held positions by with 501,539,949 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 592,830,006 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. MRO stock had 111 new institutional investments in for a total of 17,998,122 shares, while 58 institutional investors sold positions of 7,249,505 shares during the same period.