Lumen Technologies Inc. [LUMN] stock Upgrade by Citigroup analyst, price target now $13

Lumen Technologies Inc. [NYSE: LUMN] stock went on a downward path that fall over -6.83% on Friday, amounting to a one-week price decrease of less than -19.34%. The company report on February 9, 2022 that Lumen Technologies reports fourth quarter 2021 results.

Fourth Quarter 2021 Highlights.

– Reported Net Income of $508 million for the fourth quarter 2021, compared to reported Net Loss of $2.289 billion for the fourth quarter 2020, which included a non-cash impairment charge of $2.642 billion.

Over the last 12 months, LUMN stock dropped by -14.35%. The one-year Lumen Technologies Inc. stock forecast points to a potential upside of 6.57. The average equity rating for LUMN stock is currently 3.40, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

The market cap for the stock reached $11.09 billion, with 1.06 billion shares outstanding and 1.02 billion shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 12.23M shares, LUMN stock reached a trading volume of 49916248 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Guru’s Opinion on Lumen Technologies Inc. [LUMN]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for LUMN shares is $10.80 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on LUMN stock is a recommendation set at 3.40. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Citigroup have made an estimate for Lumen Technologies Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on November 04, 2021. The new note on the price target was released on May 20, 2021, representing the official price target for Lumen Technologies Inc. stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Lumen Technologies Inc. is set at 0.52, with the Price to Sales ratio for LUMN stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.56. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.96, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.58. Price to Free Cash Flow for LUMN in the course of the last twelve months was 4.59 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.40.

LUMN Stock Performance Analysis:

Lumen Technologies Inc. [LUMN] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -19.34. With this latest performance, LUMN shares dropped by -24.08% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -16.54% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -14.35% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for LUMN stock in for the last two-week period is set at 25.09, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 19.23, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 29.71 for Lumen Technologies Inc. [LUMN]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 12.42, while it was recorded at 11.79 for the last single week of trading, and 12.94 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Lumen Technologies Inc. Fundamentals:

Lumen Technologies Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.40 and a Current Ratio set at 1.40.

Lumen Technologies Inc. [LUMN] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $8,250 million, or 82.60% of LUMN stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of LUMN stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 125,403,945, which is approximately -1.023% of the company’s market cap and around 0.10% of the total institutional ownership; TEMASEK HOLDINGS (PRIVATE) LTD, holding 97,259,407 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $981.35 million in LUMN stocks shares; and BLACKROCK INC., currently with $961.61 million in LUMN stock with ownership of nearly -0.794% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Lumen Technologies Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of February and at the time of the February reporting period, where 364 institutional holders increased their position in Lumen Technologies Inc. [NYSE:LUMN] by around 33,906,765 shares. Additionally, 310 investors decreased positions by around 44,584,734 shares, while 135 investors held positions by with 739,160,989 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 817,652,488 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. LUMN stock had 106 new institutional investments in for a total of 7,379,699 shares, while 55 institutional investors sold positions of 4,671,533 shares during the same period.