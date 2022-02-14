ICICI Bank Limited [IBN] gain 4.45% so far this year. What now?

ICICI Bank Limited [NYSE: IBN] plunged by -$0.33 during the normal trading session on Friday and reaching a high of $21.08 during the day while it closed the day at $20.67. The company report on July 30, 2021 that ICICI Bank Limited Files Annual Report in Form 20-F.

ICICI Bank Limited (NYSE: IBN) filed its annual report in Form 20-F for the year ended March 31, 2021 (FY2021) on July 30, 2021, as required by United States securities regulations. The Form 20-F annual report includes the Bank’s consolidated financial statements under Indian GAAP and a reconciliation of consolidated profit after tax and net worth under Indian GAAP to net income and stockholders’ equity under U.S. GAAP, approved by the Audit Committee of the Board.

Copies of the Form 20-F are available from the United States Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) website www.sec.gov or via a direct link to the SEC website at “About Us/Investor Relations/SEC Filings” page of ICICI Bank’s website:.

ICICI Bank Limited stock has also loss -4.08% of its value over the past 7 days. However, IBN stock has inclined by 0.34% in the 3 months of the year. Over the past six months meanwhile, it has gained 6.77% and gained 4.45% year-on date.

The market cap for IBN stock reached $74.82 billion, with 3.47 billion shares outstanding and 3.39 billion shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 9.97M shares, IBN reached a trading volume of 14053309 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about ICICI Bank Limited [IBN]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for IBN shares is $27.43 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on IBN stock is a recommendation set at 1.30. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Bernstein have made an estimate for ICICI Bank Limited shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Outperform, with their previous recommendation back on July 14, 2020. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Morgan Stanley raised their target price to Overweight. The new note on the price target was released on January 16, 2018, representing the official price target for ICICI Bank Limited stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for ICICI Bank Limited is set at 0.43, with the Price to Sales ratio for IBN stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 6.06. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 3.08, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 7.20.

IBN stock trade performance evaluation

ICICI Bank Limited [IBN] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -4.08. With this latest performance, IBN shares dropped by -6.98% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 6.77% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 14.20% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for IBN stock in for the last two-week period is set at 42.99, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 35.86, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 47.14 for ICICI Bank Limited [IBN]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 20.49, while it was recorded at 21.15 for the last single week of trading, and 19.12 for the last 200 days.

ICICI Bank Limited [IBN]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $14,154 million, or 20.30% of IBN stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of IBN stocks are: MORGAN STANLEY with ownership of 58,934,298, which is approximately -3.175% of the company’s market cap and around 62.40% of the total institutional ownership; LONE PINE CAPITAL LLC, holding 39,750,227 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $821.64 million in IBN stocks shares; and INVESCO LTD., currently with $766.44 million in IBN stock with ownership of nearly -0.736% of the company’s market capitalization.

193 institutional holders increased their position in ICICI Bank Limited [NYSE:IBN] by around 43,009,897 shares. Additionally, 159 investors decreased positions by around 66,346,257 shares, while 69 investors held positions by with 575,384,293 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 684,740,447 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. IBN stock had 60 new institutional investments in for a total of 11,196,060 shares, while 23 institutional investors sold positions of 495,595 shares during the same period.