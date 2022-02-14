Huntington Bancshares Incorporated [HBAN] gain 3.24% so far this year. What now?

Huntington Bancshares Incorporated [NASDAQ: HBAN] plunged by -$0.13 during the normal trading session on Friday and reaching a high of $16.29 during the day while it closed the day at $15.92. The company report on February 10, 2022 that Huntington Awarded on the Forbes America’s Best Employers 2022 List.

Recognition reflects Huntington’s commitment to colleague experience.

Huntington has been awarded on the Forbes list of America’s Best Employers 2022. This prestigious award is presented by Forbes and Statista Inc., the world-leading statistics portal and industry ranking provider. The awards list was announced on February 10th, 2022 and can be viewed on Forbes.

Huntington Bancshares Incorporated stock has also gained 0.57% of its value over the past 7 days. However, HBAN stock has declined by -2.21% in the 3 months of the year. Over the past six months meanwhile, it has gained 5.08% and gained 3.24% year-on date.

The market cap for HBAN stock reached $23.22 billion, with 1.46 billion shares outstanding and 1.44 billion shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 11.81M shares, HBAN reached a trading volume of 10923800 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Huntington Bancshares Incorporated [HBAN]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for HBAN shares is $17.84 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on HBAN stock is a recommendation set at 2.40. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

UBS have made an estimate for Huntington Bancshares Incorporated shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on January 13, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Morgan Stanley raised their target price to Equal-Weight. The new note on the price target was released on January 11, 2022, representing the official price target for Huntington Bancshares Incorporated stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $17, while Barclays analysts kept a Underweight rating on HBAN stock. On November 17, 2021, analysts decreased their price target for HBAN shares from 20 to 18.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Huntington Bancshares Incorporated is set at 0.53, with the Price to Sales ratio for HBAN stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 5.54. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.35, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 8.33. Price to Free Cash Flow for HBAN in the course of the last twelve months was 28.42.

HBAN stock trade performance evaluation

Huntington Bancshares Incorporated [HBAN] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 0.57. With this latest performance, HBAN shares dropped by -6.85% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 5.08% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 10.17% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for HBAN stock in for the last two-week period is set at 49.86, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 50.10, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 50.02 for Huntington Bancshares Incorporated [HBAN]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 15.80, while it was recorded at 16.05 for the last single week of trading, and 15.35 for the last 200 days.

Huntington Bancshares Incorporated [HBAN]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Huntington Bancshares Incorporated [HBAN] shares currently have an operating margin of +26.17. Huntington Bancshares Incorporated’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +21.30.

Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 8.02, with Return on Assets sitting at 0.87.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for Huntington Bancshares Incorporated [HBAN] stock

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for HBAN. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Huntington Bancshares Incorporated go to -2.15%.

Huntington Bancshares Incorporated [HBAN]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $18,130 million, or 79.90% of HBAN stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of HBAN stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 163,114,591, which is approximately -1% of the company’s market cap and around 0.30% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 129,122,618 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $2.06 billion in HBAN stocks shares; and STATE STREET CORP, currently with $1.24 billion in HBAN stock with ownership of nearly 1.727% of the company’s market capitalization.

443 institutional holders increased their position in Huntington Bancshares Incorporated [NASDAQ:HBAN] by around 69,373,085 shares. Additionally, 338 investors decreased positions by around 78,571,649 shares, while 139 investors held positions by with 990,867,878 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 1,138,812,612 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. HBAN stock had 123 new institutional investments in for a total of 8,783,814 shares, while 72 institutional investors sold positions of 15,609,803 shares during the same period.