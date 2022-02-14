Goldman slashes price target on Grab Holdings Limited [GRAB] – find out why.

Grab Holdings Limited [NASDAQ: GRAB] stock went on a downward path that fall over -7.24% on Friday, amounting to a one-week price increase of more than 10.71%. The company report on February 9, 2022 that Grab to Announce Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2021 Results on March 3, 2022.

Grab Holdings Limited (NASDAQ: GRAB, the “Company” or “Grab”), plans to announce its fourth quarter and full year 2021 results before the U.S. market opens on March 3, 2022.

The Company’s management will hold a conference call to discuss the fourth quarter and full year 2021 results at:.

Over the last 12 months, GRAB stock dropped by -57.53%. The one-year Grab Holdings Limited stock forecast points to a potential upside of 39.65. The average equity rating for GRAB stock is currently 2.00, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

The market cap for the stock reached $23.76 billion, with 3.74 billion shares outstanding and 2.58 billion shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 17.45M shares, GRAB stock reached a trading volume of 25077975 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Guru’s Opinion on Grab Holdings Limited [GRAB]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for GRAB shares is $9.76 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on GRAB stock is a recommendation set at 2.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Goldman have made an estimate for Grab Holdings Limited shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on January 28, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, HSBC Securities raised their target price to Buy. The new note on the price target was released on January 26, 2022, representing the official price target for Grab Holdings Limited stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $8.40, while Morgan Stanley analysts kept a Overweight rating on GRAB stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Grab Holdings Limited is set at 0.47, with the Price to Sales ratio for GRAB stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 30.19.

GRAB Stock Performance Analysis:

Grab Holdings Limited [GRAB] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 10.71. With this latest performance, GRAB shares dropped by -5.76% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -43.96% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -57.53% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for GRAB stock in for the last two-week period is set at 47.32, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 52.83, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 44.15 for Grab Holdings Limited [GRAB]. The present Moving Average recorded at 5.67 for the last single week of trading.

Insight into Grab Holdings Limited Fundamentals:

Grab Holdings Limited’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 6.30 and a Current Ratio set at 6.30.

Grab Holdings Limited [GRAB] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $1,423 million, or 27.70% of GRAB stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of GRAB stocks are: MUFG BANK, LTD. with ownership of 142,913,428, which is approximately New of the company’s market cap and around 28.71% of the total institutional ownership; MORGAN STANLEY, holding 9,471,016 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $55.78 million in GRAB stocks shares; and PARADIGM FINANCIAL PARTNERS, LLC, currently with $48.52 million in GRAB stock with ownership of nearly New of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Grab Holdings Limited stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of March and at the time of the March reporting period, where 85 institutional holders increased their position in Grab Holdings Limited [NASDAQ:GRAB] by around 212,515,844 shares. Additionally, 27 investors decreased positions by around 5,970,225 shares, while 16 investors held positions by with 23,082,028 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 241,568,097 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. GRAB stock had 61 new institutional investments in for a total of 199,148,585 shares, while 23 institutional investors sold positions of 4,792,519 shares during the same period.