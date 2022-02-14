Farmmi Inc. [FAMI] is -11.96% lower this YTD. Is it still time to buy?

Farmmi Inc. [NASDAQ: FAMI] loss -3.31% or 0.0 points to close at $0.20 with a heavy trading volume of 25411751 shares. The company report on February 9, 2022 that Farmmi Wins New Repeat Order for the Middle East.

Farmmi, Inc. (“Farmmi” or the “Company”) (NASDAQ: FAMI), an agriculture products supplier in China, today announced the Company’s subsidiary Zhejiang Farmmi Biotechnology Co., Ltd., won another follow-on product order from one of the Company’s long-term customers. The latest order for dried sliced Shiitake mushrooms will be exported to Israel.

The global mushroom market size was valued at US$46.1 billion in 2020 and is expected to grow at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 9.5% from 2021 to 2028. The increasing vegan population demanding a protein-rich diet is expected to be a key factor driving the market over the forecast period. (source: Grand View Research).

It opened the trading session at $0.2025, the shares rose to $0.212 and dropped to $0.1951, the range by which the price of stock traded the whole day. The daily chart for FAMI points out that the company has recorded -50.46% loss over the past six months. However, it is still -11.11% lower than its most recent low trading price.

If we look at the average trading volume of 34.65M shares, FAMI reached to a volume of 25411751 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Farmmi Inc. is set at 0.02, with the Price to Sales ratio for FAMI stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 2.87. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.23, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.10.

Trading performance analysis for FAMI stock

Farmmi Inc. [FAMI] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -2.10. With this latest performance, FAMI shares dropped by -20.05% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -50.46% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -89.75% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for FAMI stock in for the last two-week period is set at 39.28, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 38.87, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 40.00 for Farmmi Inc. [FAMI]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 0.2242, while it was recorded at 0.1985 for the last single week of trading, and 0.3444 for the last 200 days.

Farmmi Inc. [FAMI]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Farmmi Inc. [FAMI] shares currently have an operating margin of +7.26 and a Gross Margin at +13.00. Farmmi Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +6.13.

Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 2.56, with Return on Assets sitting at 2.36.

Farmmi Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 37.10 and a Current Ratio set at 37.50.

An analysis of insider ownership at Farmmi Inc. [FAMI]

There are presently around $2 million, or 0.30% of FAMI stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of FAMI stocks are: RENAISSANCE TECHNOLOGIES LLC with ownership of 7,902,535, which is approximately New of the company’s market cap and around 1.70% of the total institutional ownership; JANE STREET GROUP, LLC, holding 1,027,553 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $0.2 million in FAMI stocks shares; and CREDIT SUISSE AG/, currently with $39000.0 in FAMI stock with ownership of nearly New of the company’s market capitalization.

14 institutional holders increased their position in Farmmi Inc. [NASDAQ:FAMI] by around 9,553,708 shares. Additionally, 10 investors decreased positions by around 950,622 shares, while 2 investors held positions by with 817,868 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 9,686,462 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. FAMI stock had 13 new institutional investments in for a total of 9,552,708 shares, while 9 institutional investors sold positions of 885,636 shares during the same period.