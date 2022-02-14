Exxon Mobil Corporation [XOM] is 31.08% higher this YTD. Is it still time to buy?

Exxon Mobil Corporation [NYSE: XOM] gained 2.52% or 1.97 points to close at $80.21 with a heavy trading volume of 41926354 shares. The company report on February 11, 2022 that ExxonMobil Starts Production at Guyana’s Second Offshore Development.

Production from Liza Unity vessel to reach 220,000 barrels of oil per day later this year.

Accelerated development brings Guyana production capacity to more than 340,000 barrels per day only seven years after first discovery.

It opened the trading session at $78.62, the shares rose to $80.32 and dropped to $78.23, the range by which the price of stock traded the whole day. The daily chart for XOM points out that the company has recorded 41.29% gains over the past six months. However, it is still -64.43% lower than its most recent low trading price.

If we look at the average trading volume of 25.41M shares, XOM reached to a volume of 41926354 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Exxon Mobil Corporation [XOM]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for XOM shares is $80.62 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on XOM stock is a recommendation set at 2.60. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Argus have made an estimate for Exxon Mobil Corporation shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on February 02, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, RBC Capital Mkts raised their target price from $70 to $90. The new note on the price target was released on January 19, 2022, representing the official price target for Exxon Mobil Corporation stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise from $50 to $65, while Truist kept a Hold rating on XOM stock. On November 02, 2021, analysts decreased their price target for XOM shares from 66 to 50.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Exxon Mobil Corporation is set at 2.18, with the Price to Sales ratio for XOM stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.18. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 2.14, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 1.15. Price to Free Cash Flow for XOM in the course of the last twelve months was 897.65 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 0.60.

Trading performance analysis for XOM stock

Exxon Mobil Corporation [XOM] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -1.47. With this latest performance, XOM shares gained by 12.75% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 41.29% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 58.77% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for XOM stock in for the last two-week period is set at 66.55, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 63.73, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 67.26 for Exxon Mobil Corporation [XOM]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 68.75, while it was recorded at 80.02 for the last single week of trading, and 62.15 for the last 200 days.

Exxon Mobil Corporation [XOM]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Exxon Mobil Corporation [XOM] shares currently have an operating margin of +10.57 and a Gross Margin at +10.57. Exxon Mobil Corporation’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +8.07.

Exxon Mobil Corporation’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.60 and a Current Ratio set at 0.90.

Exxon Mobil Corporation [XOM]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for XOM. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Exxon Mobil Corporation go to 5.81%.

An analysis of insider ownership at Exxon Mobil Corporation [XOM]

There are presently around $179,108 million, or 53.70% of XOM stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of XOM stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 352,994,917, which is approximately -0.036% of the company’s market cap and around 0.10% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 262,259,467 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $21.04 billion in XOM stocks shares; and STATE STREET CORP, currently with $20.22 billion in XOM stock with ownership of nearly -0.146% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Exxon Mobil Corporation stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of February and at the time of the February reporting period, where 1,360 institutional holders increased their position in Exxon Mobil Corporation [NYSE:XOM] by around 102,619,661 shares. Additionally, 1,327 investors decreased positions by around 56,455,756 shares, while 275 investors held positions by with 2,073,917,054 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 2,232,992,471 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. XOM stock had 246 new institutional investments in for a total of 15,416,752 shares, while 101 institutional investors sold positions of 4,855,256 shares during the same period.