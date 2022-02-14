CSX Corporation [CSX] Revenue clocked in at $12.52 billion, down -11.25% YTD: What’s Next?

CSX Corporation [NASDAQ: CSX] plunged by -$0.62 during the normal trading session on Friday and reaching a high of $34.19 during the day while it closed the day at $33.37. The company report on February 1, 2022 that Loadsmart Raises $200 Million in Series D Financing, Reaching $1.3 Billion Valuation.

Led by SoftBank Latin America Fund, with Additional Investor Funds and Accounts Managed by BlackRock, Janus Henderson Group and CSX Corporation.

Loadsmart, a leading freight technology company, today announced it has closed a $200 million round of Series D financing led by SoftBank Latin America Fund, part of the SoftBank Group, with participation from Series C investor funds and accounts managed by BlackRock, rail transportation supplier CSX Corporation (Nasdaq: CSX), and global active asset manager Janus Henderson Group. The significant cash infusion now values the company at $1.3 billion, more than three times its Series C valuation just over one year ago.

CSX Corporation stock has also loss -2.71% of its value over the past 7 days. However, CSX stock has declined by -4.98% in the 3 months of the year. Over the past six months meanwhile, it has lost -1.48% and lost -11.25% year-on date.

The market cap for CSX stock reached $75.39 billion, with 2.24 billion shares outstanding and 2.21 billion shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 13.36M shares, CSX reached a trading volume of 12000036 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about CSX Corporation [CSX]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for CSX shares is $39.96 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on CSX stock is a recommendation set at 2.10. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Wolfe Research have made an estimate for CSX Corporation shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Outperform, with their previous recommendation back on January 21, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Wells Fargo dropped their target price from $41 to $37. The new note on the price target was released on January 21, 2022, representing the official price target for CSX Corporation stock. Previously, the target price had yet another drop from $43 to $41, while Stephens kept a Overweight rating on CSX stock. On January 21, 2022, analysts decreased their price target for CSX shares from 41 to 40.

The Average True Range (ATR) for CSX Corporation is set at 0.88, with the Price to Sales ratio for CSX stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 6.02. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 5.68. Price to Free Cash Flow for CSX in the course of the last twelve months was 36.30 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.60.

CSX stock trade performance evaluation

CSX Corporation [CSX] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -2.71. With this latest performance, CSX shares dropped by -8.92% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -1.48% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 11.06% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for CSX stock in for the last two-week period is set at 38.23, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 36.52, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 40.13 for CSX Corporation [CSX]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 35.80, while it was recorded at 33.97 for the last single week of trading, and 33.72 for the last 200 days.

CSX Corporation [CSX]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and CSX Corporation [CSX] shares currently have an operating margin of +41.05 and a Gross Margin at +41.05. CSX Corporation’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +30.19.

Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 28.43, with Return on Assets sitting at 9.36.

CSX Corporation’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.60 and a Current Ratio set at 1.70.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for CSX Corporation [CSX] stock

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for CSX. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for CSX Corporation go to 16.46%.

CSX Corporation [CSX]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $53,909 million, or 76.20% of CSX stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of CSX stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 185,997,865, which is approximately -0.158% of the company’s market cap and around 0.10% of the total institutional ownership; CAPITAL WORLD INVESTORS, holding 176,646,936 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $5.89 billion in CSX stocks shares; and BLACKROCK INC., currently with $5.06 billion in CSX stock with ownership of nearly 3.516% of the company’s market capitalization.

718 institutional holders increased their position in CSX Corporation [NASDAQ:CSX] by around 92,164,905 shares. Additionally, 532 investors decreased positions by around 117,542,782 shares, while 311 investors held positions by with 1,405,789,201 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 1,615,496,888 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. CSX stock had 199 new institutional investments in for a total of 14,821,518 shares, while 67 institutional investors sold positions of 41,187,026 shares during the same period.