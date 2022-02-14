Comcast Corporation [CMCSA] Is Currently -2.66 below its 200 Period Moving Avg: What Does This Mean?

Comcast Corporation [NASDAQ: CMCSA] traded at a low on 02/11/22, posting a -2.66 loss after which it closed the day’ session at $47.62. The company report on February 9, 2022 that Xfinity Mobile to Offer New Samsung Galaxy S22, S22+ and S22 Ultra.

Customers Can Save up to $750 When They Trade In an Existing Device to Upgrade to a New Samsung Device.

Today Comcast announced that Xfinity Mobile will carry the new, highly anticipated Samsung Galaxy S22, Galaxy S22+ and Galaxy S22 Ultra unveiled today at Samsung’s Unpacked event.

The results of the trading session contributed to over 26216459 shares changing hands. Over the past one week, the price volatility of Comcast Corporation stands at 1.98% while the volatility over the past one month is 3.05%.

The market cap for CMCSA stock reached $221.77 billion, with 4.56 billion shares outstanding and 4.49 billion shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 22.62M shares, CMCSA reached a trading volume of 26216459 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Comcast Corporation [CMCSA]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for CMCSA shares is $62.20 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on CMCSA stock is a recommendation set at 2.10. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

RBC Capital Mkts have made an estimate for Comcast Corporation shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Outperform, with their previous recommendation back on January 24, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Citigroup dropped their target price from $60 to $53. The new note on the price target was released on December 15, 2021, representing the official price target for Comcast Corporation stock. Previously, the target price had yet another drop from $65 to $52, while Macquarie kept a Neutral rating on CMCSA stock. On November 22, 2021, analysts decreased their price target for CMCSA shares from 71 to 67.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Comcast Corporation is set at 1.30, with the Price to Sales ratio for CMCSA stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.91. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 2.26, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 1.87. Price to Free Cash Flow for CMCSA in the course of the last twelve months was 14.36 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 0.80.

How has CMCSA stock performed recently?

Comcast Corporation [CMCSA] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -3.47. With this latest performance, CMCSA shares dropped by -6.54% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -19.72% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -10.54% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for CMCSA stock in for the last two-week period is set at 36.30, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 31.59, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 39.11 for Comcast Corporation [CMCSA]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 49.77, while it was recorded at 48.88 for the last single week of trading, and 54.75 for the last 200 days.

Comcast Corporation [CMCSA]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Comcast Corporation [CMCSA] shares currently have an operating margin of +17.89 and a Gross Margin at +55.10. Comcast Corporation’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +12.17.

Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 15.19, with Return on Assets sitting at 5.15.

Comcast Corporation’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.80 and a Current Ratio set at 0.80.

Earnings analysis for Comcast Corporation [CMCSA]

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for CMCSA. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Comcast Corporation go to 14.31%.

Insider trade positions for Comcast Corporation [CMCSA]

There are presently around $178,772 million, or 86.00% of CMCSA stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of CMCSA stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 395,385,248, which is approximately 0.997% of the company’s market cap and around 0.10% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 312,385,608 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $14.88 billion in CMCSA stocks shares; and CAPITAL INTERNATIONAL INVESTORS, currently with $10.45 billion in CMCSA stock with ownership of nearly -2.977% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Comcast Corporation stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of January and at the time of the January reporting period, where 1,210 institutional holders increased their position in Comcast Corporation [NASDAQ:CMCSA] by around 136,459,579 shares. Additionally, 1,032 investors decreased positions by around 179,472,742 shares, while 250 investors held positions by with 3,438,199,119 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 3,754,131,440 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. CMCSA stock had 191 new institutional investments in for a total of 34,168,159 shares, while 150 institutional investors sold positions of 31,198,133 shares during the same period.