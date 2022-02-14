Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. [CLF] moved down -9.69: Why It’s Important

Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. [NYSE: CLF] plunged by -$2.03 during the normal trading session on Friday and reaching a high of $20.87 during the day while it closed the day at $18.92. The company report on February 11, 2022 that Cleveland-Cliffs Reports Full-Year and Fourth-Quarter 2021 Results and Announces $1 Billion Share Repurchase Program.

Record annual revenue of $20.4 billion.

Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. stock has also gained 0.26% of its value over the past 7 days. However, CLF stock has declined by -15.80% in the 3 months of the year. Over the past six months meanwhile, it has lost -26.78% and lost -13.09% year-on date.

The market cap for CLF stock reached $10.48 billion, with 500.00 million shares outstanding and 455.18 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 19.28M shares, CLF reached a trading volume of 51690041 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. [CLF]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for CLF shares is $28.90 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on CLF stock is a recommendation set at 2.10. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Wolfe Research have made an estimate for Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Peer Perform, with their previous recommendation back on January 11, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Wolfe Research raised their target price to Outperform. The new note on the price target was released on November 17, 2021, representing the official price target for Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another drop from $26 to $24, while Goldman kept a Buy rating on CLF stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. is set at 1.17, with the Price to Sales ratio for CLF stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.60. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 2.37, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.08.

CLF stock trade performance evaluation

Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. [CLF] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 0.26. With this latest performance, CLF shares dropped by -17.99% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -26.78% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 13.98% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for CLF stock in for the last two-week period is set at 46.62, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 46.92, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 46.25 for Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. [CLF]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 20.17, while it was recorded at 19.89 for the last single week of trading, and 21.48 for the last 200 days.

Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. [CLF]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. [CLF] shares currently have an operating margin of +3.00 and a Gross Margin at +6.98. Cleveland-Cliffs Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -2.35.

Return on Total Capital for CLF is now 2.72, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -2.22. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -7.90, with Return on Assets sitting at -1.20. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. [CLF] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 217.31. Additionally, CLF Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 68.48, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 35.71. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 289.64, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 66.84.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. [CLF] managed to generate an average of -$4,920 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 7.78 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.51.Cleveland-Cliffs Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.80 and a Current Ratio set at 2.20.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. [CLF] stock

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for CLF. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. go to 27.43%.

Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. [CLF]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $5,663 million, or 63.60% of CLF stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of CLF stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 41,889,788, which is approximately -0.329% of the company’s market cap and around 1.60% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 37,770,610 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $714.62 million in CLF stocks shares; and FMR LLC, currently with $686.86 million in CLF stock with ownership of nearly -12.55% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of February and at the time of the February reporting period, where 302 institutional holders increased their position in Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. [NYSE:CLF] by around 22,195,278 shares. Additionally, 247 investors decreased positions by around 40,552,603 shares, while 71 investors held positions by with 236,564,833 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 299,312,714 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. CLF stock had 119 new institutional investments in for a total of 6,498,487 shares, while 87 institutional investors sold positions of 11,145,537 shares during the same period.