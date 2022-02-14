Chevron Corporation [CVX] Stock trading around $138.81 per share: What’s Next?

Chevron Corporation [NYSE: CVX] closed the trading session at $138.81 on 02/11/22. The day’s price range saw the stock hit a low of $136.28, while the highest price level was $139.44. The company report on February 8, 2022 that Advisory: 2022 Chevron Investor Day.

Chevron Corporation (NYSE: CVX), one of the world’s leading energy companies, will hold its annual investor day on Tuesday, March 1, 2022, at 10:00 a.m. ET (7:00 a.m. PT).

The meeting will include presentations and breakout sessions hosted by several members of our Executive Leadership Team including our Chairman and Chief Executive Officer, Mike Wirth, and additional members of senior management to allow you to gain further insight into our business.

The stocks have a year to date performance of 18.29 percent and weekly performance of 2.16 percent. The stock has been moved at 36.14 percent over the last six months. The stock has performed 9.02 percent around the most recent 30 days and changed 21.59 percent over the most recent 3-months.

If compared to the average trading volume of 12.22M shares, CVX reached to a volume of 12739769 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Chevron Corporation [CVX]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for CVX shares is $141.05 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on CVX stock is a recommendation set at 2.20. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Goldman have made an estimate for Chevron Corporation shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on January 31, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Credit Suisse raised their target price from $140 to $145. The new note on the price target was released on January 31, 2022, representing the official price target for Chevron Corporation stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise from $150 to $154, while BofA Securities kept a Buy rating on CVX stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Chevron Corporation is set at 3.28, with the Price to Sales ratio for CVX stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.68. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.96, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 3.19.

CVX stock trade performance evaluation

Chevron Corporation [CVX] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 2.16. With this latest performance, CVX shares gained by 9.02% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 36.14% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 49.98% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for CVX stock in for the last two-week period is set at 66.76, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 66.36, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 66.66 for Chevron Corporation [CVX]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 124.54, while it was recorded at 137.53 for the last single week of trading, and 110.09 for the last 200 days.

Chevron Corporation [CVX]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Chevron Corporation [CVX] shares currently have an operating margin of +9.96 and a Gross Margin at +14.35. Chevron Corporation’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +10.04.

Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 11.54, with Return on Assets sitting at 6.52.

Chevron Corporation’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.00 and a Current Ratio set at 1.30.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for Chevron Corporation [CVX] stock

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for CVX. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Chevron Corporation go to -4.90%.

Chevron Corporation [CVX]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $176,746 million, or 67.80% of CVX stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of CVX stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 161,747,748, which is approximately 0.152% of the company’s market cap and around 0.04% of the total institutional ownership; STATE STREET CORP, holding 140,231,778 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $19.47 billion in CVX stocks shares; and BLACKROCK INC., currently with $17.5 billion in CVX stock with ownership of nearly -2.047% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Chevron Corporation stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of January and at the time of the January reporting period, where 1,528 institutional holders increased their position in Chevron Corporation [NYSE:CVX] by around 53,131,400 shares. Additionally, 1,025 investors decreased positions by around 44,865,844 shares, while 279 investors held positions by with 1,175,296,919 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 1,273,294,163 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. CVX stock had 272 new institutional investments in for a total of 9,562,623 shares, while 85 institutional investors sold positions of 3,113,612 shares during the same period.