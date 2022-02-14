Castor Maritime Inc. [CTRM] is 33.80% higher this YTD. Is it still time to buy?

Castor Maritime Inc. [NASDAQ: CTRM] price surged by 3.83 percent to reach at $0.07. The company report on February 7, 2022 that Castor Maritime Inc. reports $29.2 Million Net income for the Three Months Ended December 31, 2021, and $52.3 Million Net income for the Year Ended December 31, 2021.

Castor Maritime Inc. (NASDAQ: CTRM), (“Castor” or the “Company”), a diversified global shipping company, today announced its results for the three months and year ended December 31, 2021.

A sum of 13625471 shares traded at recent session while its average daily volume was at 2.09M shares. Castor Maritime Inc. shares reached a high of $2.04 and dropped to a low of $1.74 until finishing in the latest session at $1.90.

Guru’s Opinion on Castor Maritime Inc. [CTRM]:

The Average True Range (ATR) for Castor Maritime Inc. is set at 0.13, with the Price to Sales ratio for CTRM stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 2.27. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.52, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.41.

CTRM Stock Performance Analysis:

Castor Maritime Inc. [CTRM] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 57.02. With this latest performance, CTRM shares gained by 37.68% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -11.21% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -87.07% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for CTRM stock in for the last two-week period is set at 74.18, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 83.22, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 66.49 for Castor Maritime Inc. [CTRM]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 1.4566, while it was recorded at 1.6780 for the last single week of trading, and 2.3439 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Castor Maritime Inc. Fundamentals:

Castor Maritime Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Current Ratio set at 1.60.

Castor Maritime Inc. [CTRM] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $6 million, or 2.90% of CTRM stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of CTRM stocks are: RENAISSANCE TECHNOLOGIES LLC with ownership of 1,159,392, which is approximately 66.352% of the company’s market cap and around 1.18% of the total institutional ownership; CITADEL ADVISORS LLC, holding 601,040 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $1.14 million in CTRM stocks shares; and MORGAN STANLEY, currently with $0.9 million in CTRM stock with ownership of nearly -69.547% of the company’s market capitalization.

15 institutional holders increased their position in Castor Maritime Inc. [NASDAQ:CTRM] by around 1,340,774 shares. Additionally, 22 investors decreased positions by around 1,471,515 shares, while 6 investors held positions by with 547,121 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 3,359,410 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. CTRM stock had 8 new institutional investments in for a total of 362,812 shares, while 17 institutional investors sold positions of 334,976 shares during the same period.