Canopy Growth Corporation [CGC] Is Currently 4.42 below its 200 Period Moving Avg: What Does This Mean?

Canopy Growth Corporation [NASDAQ: CGC] gained 4.42% on the last trading session, reaching $9.22 price per share at the time. The company report on February 9, 2022 that CANOPY GROWTH REPORTS THIRD QUARTER FISCAL 2022 FINANCIAL RESULTS.

Canopy Growth Corporation (“Canopy Growth” or the “Company”) (TSX: WEED) (NASDAQ: CGC) today announces its financial results for the third quarter fiscal 2022 ended December 31, 2021. All financial information in this press release is reported in Canadian dollars, unless otherwise indicated.

Encouraging Q3 FY2022 performance drove sequential revenue growth and record quarterly revenue for BioSteel and Storz & Bickel businesses.

Canopy Growth Corporation represents 393.71 million in outstanding shares, while the company has a total market value of $3.63 billion with the latest information. CGC stock price has been found in the range of $8.69 to $9.61.

If compared to the average trading volume of 7.72M shares, CGC reached a trading volume of 17567346 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Canopy Growth Corporation [CGC]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for CGC shares is $12.64 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on CGC stock is a recommendation set at 3.80. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

BofA Securities have made an estimate for Canopy Growth Corporation shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Underperform, with their previous recommendation back on December 22, 2021. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Piper Sandler raised their target price from $11 to $7. The new note on the price target was released on December 20, 2021, representing the official price target for Canopy Growth Corporation stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $8, while Wells Fargo analysts kept a Underweight rating on CGC stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Canopy Growth Corporation is set at 0.65, with the Price to Sales ratio for CGC stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 6.38. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.86.

Trading performance analysis for CGC stock

Canopy Growth Corporation [CGC] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 17.45. With this latest performance, CGC shares gained by 3.36% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -48.95% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -77.13% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for CGC stock in for the last two-week period is set at 59.56, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 67.43, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 53.98 for Canopy Growth Corporation [CGC]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 8.73, while it was recorded at 8.49 for the last single week of trading, and 15.95 for the last 200 days.

An analysis of insider ownership at Canopy Growth Corporation [CGC]

There are presently around $527 million, or 17.15% of CGC stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of CGC stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 7,397,530, which is approximately 4.554% of the company’s market cap and around 36.24% of the total institutional ownership; ETF MANAGERS GROUP, LLC, holding 5,465,762 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $50.39 million in CGC stocks shares; and SUSQUEHANNA INTERNATIONAL GROUP, LLP, currently with $29.51 million in CGC stock with ownership of nearly 56.255% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Canopy Growth Corporation stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of February and at the time of the February reporting period, where 157 institutional holders increased their position in Canopy Growth Corporation [NASDAQ:CGC] by around 7,682,165 shares. Additionally, 183 investors decreased positions by around 6,121,958 shares, while 114 investors held positions by with 43,376,913 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 57,181,036 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. CGC stock had 62 new institutional investments in for a total of 1,194,594 shares, while 48 institutional investors sold positions of 1,260,145 shares during the same period.