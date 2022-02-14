BofA Securities slashes price target on Ginkgo Bioworks Holdings Inc. [DNA] – find out why.

Ginkgo Bioworks Holdings Inc. [NYSE: DNA] closed the trading session at $5.44 on 02/11/22. The day’s price range saw the stock hit a low of $5.25, while the highest price level was $6.01. The company report on February 8, 2022 that Ginkgo Bioworks Announces Participation in Upcoming Conferences.

Ginkgo Bioworks (NYSE: DNA), the leading horizontal platform for cell programming, announced today that management is scheduled to participate in the following upcoming conferences:.

BTIG MedTech, Digital Health, Life Science & Diagnostic Tools Conference on Tuesday, February 15, 2022, at 10:00 a.m. ET.

The stocks have a year to date performance of -34.54 percent and weekly performance of -9.93 percent. The stock has been moved at -45.49 percent over the last six months. The stock has performed -13.10 percent around the most recent 30 days and changed -59.64 percent over the most recent 3-months.

If compared to the average trading volume of 10.94M shares, DNA reached to a volume of 11036174 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Ginkgo Bioworks Holdings Inc. [DNA]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for DNA shares is $11.80 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on DNA stock is a recommendation set at 1.50. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

BofA Securities have made an estimate for Ginkgo Bioworks Holdings Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on February 01, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, BofA Securities raised their target price to Buy. The new note on the price target was released on January 28, 2022, representing the official price target for Ginkgo Bioworks Holdings Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $12, while BTIG Research analysts kept a Buy rating on DNA stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Ginkgo Bioworks Holdings Inc. is set at 0.65, with the Price to Sales ratio for DNA stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 48.81. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 4.65, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.98.

DNA stock trade performance evaluation

Ginkgo Bioworks Holdings Inc. [DNA] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -9.93. With this latest performance, DNA shares dropped by -13.10% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -45.49% over the last 6 months .

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for DNA stock in for the last two-week period is set at 40.21, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 42.27, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 39.04 for Ginkgo Bioworks Holdings Inc. [DNA]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 7.66, while it was recorded at 5.72 for the last single week of trading, and 10.10 for the last 200 days.

Ginkgo Bioworks Holdings Inc. [DNA]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Ginkgo Bioworks Holdings Inc. [DNA] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 1,500.00. Additionally, DNA Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 93.75, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 23.92.

Ginkgo Bioworks Holdings Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 20.00 and a Current Ratio set at 20.00.

Ginkgo Bioworks Holdings Inc. [DNA]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $4,524 million, or 80.10% of DNA stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of DNA stocks are: VIKING GLOBAL INVESTORS LP with ownership of 302,942,974, which is approximately New of the company’s market cap and around 14.10% of the total institutional ownership; GENERAL ATLANTIC, L.P., holding 111,566,297 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $606.92 million in DNA stocks shares; and BAILLIE GIFFORD & CO, currently with $595.41 million in DNA stock with ownership of nearly 20.271% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Ginkgo Bioworks Holdings Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of March and at the time of the March reporting period, where 101 institutional holders increased their position in Ginkgo Bioworks Holdings Inc. [NYSE:DNA] by around 500,488,444 shares. Additionally, 122 investors decreased positions by around 87,689,935 shares, while 17 investors held positions by with 243,392,934 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 831,571,313 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. DNA stock had 71 new institutional investments in for a total of 428,184,770 shares, while 95 institutional investors sold positions of 63,559,566 shares during the same period.