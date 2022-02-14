BofA Securities lifts Nu Holdings Ltd. [NU] price estimate. Who else is bullish?

Nu Holdings Ltd. [NYSE: NU] closed the trading session at $8.54 on 02/11/22. The day’s price range saw the stock hit a low of $8.455, while the highest price level was $9.49. The company report on December 8, 2021 that Nu Holdings Ltd. Announces Pricing of Initial Public Offering.

Nu Holdings Ltd. (NYSE: NU | B3: NUBR33), (“Nu”), one of the world’s largest digital banking platforms and one of the leading technology companies in the world, today announced the pricing of its initial public offering, consisting of an international offering of 289,150,555 Class A ordinary shares pursuant to a registration statement on Form F-1 filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (“SEC”) at a public offering price of $9.00 per Class A ordinary share, and a concurrent offering in Brazil of Class A ordinary shares in the form of Brazilian depositary receipts (“BDRs”) registered with the Brazilian Securities Commission (“CVM”), each BDR representing 1/6th of a Class A ordinary share, at a public offering price of R$8.36 per BDR, based on the December 8, 2021 exchange rate of R$5,579 to US$1.00 published by the Central Bank of Brazil (together, the “global offering”). The number of Class A ordinary shares to be sold in the international offering may be reduced by a portion of the Class A ordinary shares that are initially being offered in the form of BDRs in the concurrent Brazilian offering.

In connection with the international offering, Nu has granted a 30-day option to purchase up to an additional 28,571,429 Class A ordinary shares at the initial public offering price, less underwriting discounts and commissions.

If compared to the average trading volume of 12.85M shares, NU reached to a volume of 13319814 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Nu Holdings Ltd. [NU]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for NU shares is $11.62 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on NU stock is a recommendation set at 2.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

BofA Securities have made an estimate for Nu Holdings Ltd. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on January 28, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Itau BBA raised their target price to Underperform. The new note on the price target was released on January 05, 2022, representing the official price target for Nu Holdings Ltd. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $10, while JP Morgan analysts kept a Neutral rating on NU stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Nu Holdings Ltd. is set at 0.77, with the Price to Sales ratio for NU stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 34.02. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 19.32, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.03.

NU stock trade performance evaluation

Nu Holdings Ltd. [NU] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 16.03.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for NU stock in for the last two-week period is set at 51.28, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 53.28, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 49.33 for Nu Holdings Ltd. [NU]. The present Moving Average recorded at 8.94 for the last single week of trading.

Nu Holdings Ltd. [NU]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Nu Holdings Ltd. [NU] shares currently have an operating margin of -14.19 and a Gross Margin at +61.73. Nu Holdings Ltd.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -26.45.

Return on Equity for this stock declined to -32.65, with Return on Assets sitting at -2.03.

Nu Holdings Ltd. [NU]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $1,751 million, or 34.90% of NU stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of NU stocks are: CITIGROUP INC with ownership of 27,608,577, which is approximately New of the company’s market cap and around 20.13% of the total institutional ownership; BAILLIE GIFFORD & CO, holding 27,284,195 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $233.01 million in NU stocks shares; and THRIVE CAPITAL MANAGEMENT, LLC, currently with $190.72 million in NU stock with ownership of nearly New of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Nu Holdings Ltd. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of March and at the time of the March reporting period, where 53 institutional holders increased their position in Nu Holdings Ltd. [NYSE:NU] by around 205,062,232 shares. Additionally, 0 investors decreased positions by around 0 shares, while 0 investors held positions by with 0 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 205,062,232 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. NU stock had 53 new institutional investments in for a total of 205,062,232 shares, while 0 institutional investors sold positions of 0 shares during the same period.