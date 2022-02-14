Barclays lifts Banco Bradesco S.A. [BBD] price estimate. Who else is bullish?

Banco Bradesco S.A. [NYSE: BBD] traded at a high on 02/11/22, posting a 0.50 gain after which it closed the day’ session at $4.00. The company report on May 5, 2021 that Banco Bradesco SA to Host Earnings Call.

Banco Bradesco SA (FRA:BREC) will be discussing their earnings results in their 2021 First Quarter Earnings call to be held on May 5, 2021 at 12:30 PM Eastern Time.

The results of the trading session contributed to over 65369551 shares changing hands. Over the past one week, the price volatility of Banco Bradesco S.A. stands at 2.84% while the volatility over the past one month is 2.82%.

The market cap for BBD stock reached $38.76 billion, with 9.69 billion shares outstanding and 6.91 billion shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 40.49M shares, BBD reached a trading volume of 65369551 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Banco Bradesco S.A. [BBD]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for BBD shares is $5.36 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on BBD stock is a recommendation set at 1.80. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Barclays have made an estimate for Banco Bradesco S.A. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Overweight, with their previous recommendation back on January 24, 2022. The new note on the price target was released on September 13, 2021, representing the official price target for Banco Bradesco S.A. stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Banco Bradesco S.A. is set at 0.14, with the Price to Sales ratio for BBD stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.42. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.26.

How has BBD stock performed recently?

Banco Bradesco S.A. [BBD] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -6.76. With this latest performance, BBD shares gained by 9.68% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -9.93% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -3.15% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for BBD stock in for the last two-week period is set at 51.69, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 45.45, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 53.80 for Banco Bradesco S.A. [BBD]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 3.73, while it was recorded at 4.10 for the last single week of trading, and 4.22 for the last 200 days.

Banco Bradesco S.A. [BBD]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Banco Bradesco S.A. [BBD] shares currently have an operating margin of +12.92. Banco Bradesco S.A.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +9.41.

Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 15.09, with Return on Assets sitting at 1.35.

Earnings analysis for Banco Bradesco S.A. [BBD]

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for BBD. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Banco Bradesco S.A. go to 1.60%.

Insider trade positions for Banco Bradesco S.A. [BBD]

There are presently around $3,411 million, or 18.81% of BBD stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of BBD stocks are: ABRDN PLC with ownership of 82,141,885, which is approximately -8.576% of the company’s market cap and around 0.01% of the total institutional ownership; SPRUCEGROVE INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT LTD, holding 79,912,698 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $319.65 million in BBD stocks shares; and BLACKROCK INC., currently with $269.09 million in BBD stock with ownership of nearly 2.264% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Banco Bradesco S.A. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of February and at the time of the February reporting period, where 134 institutional holders increased their position in Banco Bradesco S.A. [NYSE:BBD] by around 106,599,734 shares. Additionally, 111 investors decreased positions by around 60,746,112 shares, while 29 investors held positions by with 685,453,349 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 852,799,195 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. BBD stock had 45 new institutional investments in for a total of 35,471,612 shares, while 42 institutional investors sold positions of 12,025,183 shares during the same period.