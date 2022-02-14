AMC Entertainment Holdings Inc. [AMC] fell -30.85% so far this year. What now?

AMC Entertainment Holdings Inc. [NYSE: AMC] jumped around 0.22 points on Friday, while shares priced at $18.81 at the close of the session, up 1.18%. The company report on February 9, 2022 that Documentary ‘THE CASE FOR HEAVEN’ Answers the Eternal Question About Life After Death.

AMC Entertainment Holdings Inc. stock is now -30.85% down from its year-to-date (YTD) trading value. AMC Stock saw the intraday high of $19.66 and lowest of $18.331 per share. The company’s 52-week high price is 72.62, which means current price is +40.37% above from all time high which was touched on 01/03/22.

Compared to the average trading volume of 47.98M shares, AMC reached a trading volume of 68045258 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about AMC Entertainment Holdings Inc. [AMC]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for AMC shares is $10.45 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on AMC stock is a recommendation set at 3.90. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Wedbush have made an estimate for AMC Entertainment Holdings Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Underperform, with their previous recommendation back on November 04, 2021. The new note on the price target was released on September 01, 2021, representing the official price target for AMC Entertainment Holdings Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $16, while B. Riley Securities analysts kept a Neutral rating on AMC stock. On April 05, 2021, analysts increased their price target for AMC shares from 7 to 13.

The Average True Range (ATR) for AMC Entertainment Holdings Inc. is set at 2.02, with the Price to Sales ratio for AMC stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 6.29.

How has AMC stock performed recently?

AMC Entertainment Holdings Inc. [AMC] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 22.54. With this latest performance, AMC shares dropped by -17.21% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -43.80% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 236.49% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for AMC stock in for the last two-week period is set at 48.79, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 58.16, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 43.90 for AMC Entertainment Holdings Inc. [AMC]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 22.79, while it was recorded at 17.54 for the last single week of trading, and 34.27 for the last 200 days.

AMC Entertainment Holdings Inc. [AMC]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

AMC Entertainment Holdings Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.10 and a Current Ratio set at 1.10.

Insider trade positions for AMC Entertainment Holdings Inc. [AMC]

There are presently around $3,185 million, or 32.30% of AMC stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of AMC stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 47,190,886, which is approximately 6.203% of the company’s market cap and around 0.10% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 42,892,769 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $806.81 million in AMC stocks shares; and STATE STREET CORP, currently with $246.68 million in AMC stock with ownership of nearly 59.707% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in AMC Entertainment Holdings Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of March and at the time of the March reporting period, where 208 institutional holders increased their position in AMC Entertainment Holdings Inc. [NYSE:AMC] by around 26,493,306 shares. Additionally, 123 investors decreased positions by around 3,414,742 shares, while 52 investors held positions by with 139,413,601 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 169,321,649 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. AMC stock had 68 new institutional investments in for a total of 3,323,791 shares, while 53 institutional investors sold positions of 1,123,536 shares during the same period.