why Caterpillar Inc. [CAT] is a Good Choice for Investors After New Price Target of $231.52

Caterpillar Inc. [NYSE: CAT] slipped around -0.53 points on Thursday, while shares priced at $203.07 at the close of the session, down -0.26%. The company report on January 28, 2022 that Caterpillar to Supply Locomotives to Union Pacific Railroad, Supporting Investment in World’s Largest Battery-Electric Locomotive Fleet.

The EMD Joule® locomotives to be built in Indiana, tested in other U.S. sites.

Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE: CAT) announced today Union Pacific Railroad will purchase 10 battery-electric locomotives from Progress Rail, a Caterpillar Company. The purchase is part of the largest investment in battery-electric technology by a U.S. Class I railroad.

Caterpillar Inc. stock is now -1.78% down from its year-to-date (YTD) trading value. CAT Stock saw the intraday high of $206.75 and lowest of $201.56 per share. The company’s 52-week high price is 246.69, which means current price is +4.31% above from all time high which was touched on 01/18/22.

Compared to the average trading volume of 3.43M shares, CAT reached a trading volume of 3536016 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Caterpillar Inc. [CAT]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for CAT shares is $231.52 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on CAT stock is a recommendation set at 2.50. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

UBS have made an estimate for Caterpillar Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on January 12, 2022. The new note on the price target was released on December 22, 2021, representing the official price target for Caterpillar Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise from $232 to $235, while UBS kept a Buy rating on CAT stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Caterpillar Inc. is set at 5.68, with the Price to Sales ratio for CAT stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 2.18. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 6.63. Price to Free Cash Flow for CAT in the course of the last twelve months was 23.71 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.10.

How has CAT stock performed recently?

Caterpillar Inc. [CAT] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 1.24. With this latest performance, CAT shares dropped by -7.67% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -7.80% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 2.38% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for CAT stock in for the last two-week period is set at 42.22, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 40.86, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 44.47 for Caterpillar Inc. [CAT]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 208.40, while it was recorded at 201.28 for the last single week of trading, and 211.71 for the last 200 days.

Caterpillar Inc. [CAT]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Caterpillar Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.10 and a Current Ratio set at 1.60.

Earnings analysis for Caterpillar Inc. [CAT]

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for CAT. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Caterpillar Inc. go to 20.97%.

Insider trade positions for Caterpillar Inc. [CAT]

There are presently around $74,554 million, or 69.70% of CAT stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of CAT stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 47,854,764, which is approximately 0.885% of the company’s market cap and around 0.19% of the total institutional ownership; STATE STREET CORP, holding 40,777,593 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $8.3 billion in CAT stocks shares; and BLACKROCK INC., currently with $7.43 billion in CAT stock with ownership of nearly -3.248% of the company’s market capitalization.

1,022 institutional holders increased their position in Caterpillar Inc. [NYSE:CAT] by around 14,541,517 shares. Additionally, 805 investors decreased positions by around 23,745,637 shares, while 332 investors held positions by with 327,893,681 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 366,180,835 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. CAT stock had 193 new institutional investments in for a total of 1,788,243 shares, while 115 institutional investors sold positions of 1,587,559 shares during the same period.