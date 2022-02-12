Wall Street Analyst Initiated MDU Resources Group Inc. [MDU]. What else is Wall St. saying

MDU Resources Group Inc. [NYSE: MDU] traded at a low on 02/10/22, posting a -6.41 loss after which it closed the day’ session at $27.16. The company report on February 9, 2022 that MDU Resources Reports 2021 Earnings, Initiates 2022 Guidance.

MDU Resources Group, Inc. (NYSE: MDU) today announced earnings of $378.1 million, or $1.87 per share, in 2021, compared to $390.2 million, or $1.95 per share, in 2020. In the fourth quarter, the company earned $86.5 million, or 42 cents per share, compared to $112.3 million, or 56 cents per share, in the fourth quarter of 2020.

“We achieved our third-best annual earnings in company history, though our results were less than we forecasted,” said David L. Goodin, president and CEO of MDU Resources. “I’m proud of our team’s effort to adapt to changing economic conditions and escalating inflationary pressures.

The results of the trading session contributed to over 3166325 shares changing hands. Over the past one week, the price volatility of MDU Resources Group Inc. stands at 2.40% while the volatility over the past one month is 2.45%.

The market cap for MDU stock reached $5.60 billion, with 202.86 million shares outstanding and 201.16 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 944.83K shares, MDU reached a trading volume of 3166325 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for MDU shares is $36.75 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on MDU stock is a recommendation set at 1.80. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

BofA Securities have made an estimate for MDU Resources Group Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on March 23, 2021. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Williams Capital Group raised their target price from $31 to $32. The new note on the price target was released on September 16, 2019, representing the official price target for MDU Resources Group Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another drop from $30 to $28, while Williams Capital Group kept a Buy rating on MDU stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for MDU Resources Group Inc. is set at 0.74, with the Price to Sales ratio for MDU stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.00. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.65, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.28.

MDU Resources Group Inc. [MDU] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -6.09. With this latest performance, MDU shares dropped by -10.98% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -17.42% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -0.69% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for MDU stock in for the last two-week period is set at 28.94, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 23.65, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 33.47 for MDU Resources Group Inc. [MDU]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 29.44, while it was recorded at 28.44 for the last single week of trading, and 31.02 for the last 200 days.

MDU Resources Group Inc. [MDU]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and MDU Resources Group Inc. [MDU] shares currently have an operating margin of +9.85 and a Gross Margin at +13.78. MDU Resources Group Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +7.06.

Return on Total Capital for MDU is now 10.22, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 7.41. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 13.18, with Return on Assets sitting at 4.90. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, MDU Resources Group Inc. [MDU] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 77.41. Additionally, MDU Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 43.63, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 28.90. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 74.65, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 42.07.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, MDU Resources Group Inc. [MDU] managed to generate an average of $30,054 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 6.47 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.69.MDU Resources Group Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.20 and a Current Ratio set at 1.50.

Earnings analysis for MDU Resources Group Inc. [MDU]

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for MDU. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for MDU Resources Group Inc. go to 6.40%.

Insider trade positions for MDU Resources Group Inc. [MDU]

There are presently around $4,079 million, or 71.60% of MDU stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of MDU stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 22,201,004, which is approximately 9.342% of the company’s market cap and around 0.30% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 18,020,281 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $522.95 million in MDU stocks shares; and STATE STREET CORP, currently with $387.54 million in MDU stock with ownership of nearly 6.398% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in MDU Resources Group Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of February and at the time of the February reporting period, where 193 institutional holders increased their position in MDU Resources Group Inc. [NYSE:MDU] by around 12,033,621 shares. Additionally, 176 investors decreased positions by around 9,775,911 shares, while 77 investors held positions by with 118,761,175 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 140,570,707 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. MDU stock had 53 new institutional investments in for a total of 3,378,747 shares, while 46 institutional investors sold positions of 1,243,146 shares during the same period.