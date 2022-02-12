Wall Street Analyst Downgrade Adobe Inc. [ADBE]. What else is Wall St. saying

Adobe Inc. [NASDAQ: ADBE] loss -5.12% on the last trading session, reaching $495.02 price per share at the time. The company report on February 10, 2022 that Media Alert: Adobe Digital Price Index: Online Inflation Remains Elevated in January at 2.7%.

January marked 20th consecutive month of online inflation.

Adobe Inc. represents 474.00 million in outstanding shares, while the company has a total market value of $232.27 billion with the latest information. ADBE stock price has been found in the range of $492.28 to $514.48.

If compared to the average trading volume of 3.45M shares, ADBE reached a trading volume of 4710047 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Adobe Inc. [ADBE]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for ADBE shares is $660.96 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on ADBE stock is a recommendation set at 1.80. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

UBS have made an estimate for Adobe Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on January 05, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, UBS dropped their target price from $690 to $635. The new note on the price target was released on December 17, 2021, representing the official price target for Adobe Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another drop from $670 to $630, while Piper Sandler kept a Overweight rating on ADBE stock. On December 17, 2021, analysts decreased their price target for ADBE shares from 695 to 685.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Adobe Inc. is set at 20.02, with the Price to Sales ratio for ADBE stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 14.71. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 15.86, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 12.36. Price to Free Cash Flow for ADBE in the course of the last twelve months was 33.75 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.30.

Trading performance analysis for ADBE stock

Adobe Inc. [ADBE] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -3.09. With this latest performance, ADBE shares dropped by -6.58% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -21.96% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -0.32% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for ADBE stock in for the last two-week period is set at 39.04, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 37.81, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 39.49 for Adobe Inc. [ADBE]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 556.00, while it was recorded at 509.74 for the last single week of trading, and 588.13 for the last 200 days.

Adobe Inc. [ADBE]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Adobe Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.30 and a Current Ratio set at 1.30.

Adobe Inc. [ADBE]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for ADBE. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Adobe Inc. go to 15.35%.

An analysis of insider ownership at Adobe Inc. [ADBE]

There are presently around $206,211 million, or 86.30% of ADBE stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of ADBE stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 38,334,668, which is approximately 0.429% of the company’s market cap and around 0.31% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 37,526,571 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $19.58 billion in ADBE stocks shares; and FMR LLC, currently with $12.77 billion in ADBE stock with ownership of nearly 3.881% of the company’s market capitalization.

1,209 institutional holders increased their position in Adobe Inc. [NASDAQ:ADBE] by around 15,511,356 shares. Additionally, 916 investors decreased positions by around 13,256,064 shares, while 343 investors held positions by with 366,462,788 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 395,230,208 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. ADBE stock had 232 new institutional investments in for a total of 3,735,122 shares, while 83 institutional investors sold positions of 807,762 shares during the same period.