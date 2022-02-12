trivago N.V. [TRVG] Is Currently 7.69 above its 200 Period Moving Avg: What Does This Mean?

trivago N.V. [NASDAQ: TRVG] jumped around 0.18 points on Thursday, while shares priced at $2.52 at the close of the session, up 7.69%. The company report on February 2, 2022 that trivago N.V.’s Fourth Quarter 2021 Earnings Release Scheduled for February 8, 2022; Webcast Scheduled for February 9, 2022.

DÜSSELDORF, GERMANY – _February 2, 2022 – trivago N.V. (NASDAQ: TRVG) announced today that it will release its financial results for the fourth quarter for the period ended December 31, 2021 on Tuesday, February 8, 2022 after market close. On the next day, trivago N.V.’s management will conduct a webcast beginning at 2:15 PM CET / 8:15 AM EST. These items will be available in the Investor Relations section of the company’s website at https://ir.trivago.com/. A replay of the call is expected to be available for at least three months.

About trivago N.V. trivago N.V. (NASDAQ: TRVG) is a global hotel and accommodation search platform. We are focused on reshaping the way travelers search for and compare different types of accommodations, such as hotels, vacation rentals and apartments, while enabling our advertisers to grow their businesses by providing them with access to a broad audience of travelers via our websites and apps. Our platform allows travelers to make informed decisions by personalizing their search for accommodations and providing them with access to a deep supply of relevant information and prices.

trivago N.V. stock is now 15.60% up from its year-to-date (YTD) trading value. TRVG Stock saw the intraday high of $2.64 and lowest of $2.28 per share. The company’s 52-week high price is 5.38, which means current price is +31.18% above from all time high which was touched on 02/10/22.

Compared to the average trading volume of 856.95K shares, TRVG reached a trading volume of 4045239 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about trivago N.V. [TRVG]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for TRVG shares is $2.86 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on TRVG stock is a recommendation set at 3.10. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

UBS have made an estimate for trivago N.V. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on December 02, 2021. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, BTIG Research raised their target price to Neutral. The new note on the price target was released on June 11, 2020, representing the official price target for trivago N.V. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another drop from $2.15 to $1.80, while Citigroup kept a Neutral rating on TRVG stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for trivago N.V. is set at 0.14, with the Price to Sales ratio for TRVG stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 2.46. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.17, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.65.

How has TRVG stock performed recently?

trivago N.V. [TRVG] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 20.00. With this latest performance, TRVG shares gained by 10.53% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -11.58% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -5.62% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for TRVG stock in for the last two-week period is set at 68.02, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 75.90, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 62.20 for trivago N.V. [TRVG]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 2.17, while it was recorded at 2.32 for the last single week of trading, and 2.77 for the last 200 days.

trivago N.V. [TRVG]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

trivago N.V.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 6.40 and a Current Ratio set at 6.40.

Earnings analysis for trivago N.V. [TRVG]

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for TRVG. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for trivago N.V. go to 33.34%.

Insider trade positions for trivago N.V. [TRVG]

Positions in trivago N.V. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of February and at the time of the February reporting period, where 26 institutional holders increased their position in trivago N.V. [NASDAQ:TRVG] by around 5,147,591 shares. Additionally, 28 investors decreased positions by around 2,512,742 shares, while 10 investors held positions by with 25,431,832 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 33,092,165 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. TRVG stock had 11 new institutional investments in for a total of 1,990,719 shares, while 12 institutional investors sold positions of 612,201 shares during the same period.